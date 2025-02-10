If you’re looking to treat your loved one to a delicious meal this Valentine’s Day look no further than the supermarket meal deals.

It’s Valentine’s Week - the most romantic week of the year. Something which has become an annual staple for this lovely time of year is the Valentine’s Day meal deal.

Every supermarket has their own version. Broadly speaking, they all offer a three course meal for two with a drink - though there are, of course, variations for each specific deal. They all have one thing in common though - they offer a restaurant-worthy meal at a brilliant price from the comfort of your own home. Plus, there’s minimal effort needed so you have more time to spend enjoying the company of your loved one.

With Valentine’s Day coming this Friday (February 14), it’s time to decide which of the supermarket meal deals you’ll be buying this year.

Here’s a round-up of what each of the supermarkets are offering in 2025.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's Valentine's Day Taste the Difference 2025 meal deal. Photo by Sainsbury's. | Sainsbury's

Sainsburys Valentine's Dine In offering comes from their Taste the Difference menu and is available for £18 with Nectar Prices.

There’s a total of 35 products available across the range including 'Love at First Bite' appetisers and ‘Sweetheart Desserts’. Choose one starter, one main, one side, one dessert and one drink.

Highlights include Scallop Gratin or Taste the Difference Italian Calabrian Selection to start, Fish Pie and Duck Legs with Cherry Teriyaki Glaze for main, Hasselback Potatoes with Pink Peppercorn Butter on the side, and Cookie Chocolate Torte for dessert.

For the full menu, check out Sainsbury’s Dine in for 2 meal deal.

Tesco

Tesco Valentines Day 2025 dine in meal deal. Photo by Tesco. | Tesco

Tesco invites you to celebrate love with the new Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dine In menu - and it costs less than £20 per pair.

There’s a luxurious selection of food which includes a starter, main, side, dessert, and drink, all for just £18 with a Tesco Clubcard at larger Tesco stores. Alternatively, it will cost you £12 at Tesco Express Stores for a menu excluding a starter.

This year, more than 50% of the range is brand new. Premium new additions include the Charcuterie Wine Topper and the new cocktail MOTH Margarita. Other highlights include ‘Marry Me Chicken’ or Seabass with King Prawn & Champagne Sauce for main, Baby Potatoes with Chantenay Carrots & Tenderstem with Smoked Garlic & Herb Dressing as a side and Chocolate Cheesecake Moulded Hearts for dessert.

For the full menu, check out Tesco’s Dine in for 2 meal deal.

Asda

Asda Valentine's Day 2025 meal deal. Photo by Asda. | Asda

For just £11.97, shoppers can choose one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink for just £11.97.

The dishes available are all from Asda’s ‘restaurant inspired’ Bistro Range - and taste approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute. There’s 47 products to choose from, including Prawn Cocktail or Crispy Mac and Cheese Bites for starter, Sirloin with Smoked Garlic & Pink Peppercorn Heart Butter Pellet or Mushroom Stroganoff Pies for main, with sides of Cauliflower Cheese or Beef Dripping Skin On Chips, and Melt in the Middle Belgian Chocolate Pudding or Vanilla Panna Cotta Hearts with Heritage Raspberry & Prosecco Jelly to finish.

For the full menu, check out Asda's Dine in for 2 meal deal.

Marks and Spencer

The M&S Valentine's meal deal includes a starter, main, dessert and drink for two - and it’s all for just £25. This year’s selection of products is ‘unmissable’ according to the retailer.

Starters include vegan Dumpling Bao buns, Coquilles St Jacques and Baking Burrata with 'Nduja and Ciabatta Crumb. Mains include British Beef Rump Steaks with Peppercorn Sauce, British Wagyu Beef Pie and vegan Butternut Squash and Spinach Pie. Sides include Loaded Cheesy Mash, Triple Cooked Chips and Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetables. Desserts include 2 Become One Chocolate Praline Heart, 2 Sicilian Lemon Possets and Chocolate and Caramel Pots.

Morrisons

Morrisons is launching a three-course premium dining experience meal deal for Valentine’s Day 2025. Photo by Morrisons. | Morrisons

Customers can choose from a selection of starters, mains, sides, desserts and a drink of choice for just £15 with a More Card.

Highlights include: Scallop and King Prawn Thermidor or Tear & Share Camembert Wreath (starters), 30-Day Matured Rump Steaks with Butters or Mushroom, Spinach & Pine Nut Individual Wellington (mains), Dauphinoise or Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter (sides) and Melt in The Middle Pudding or Vegan Tiramisu (desserts)

For the full menu, check out Morrisons Dine in for 2 meal deal.

Aldi

Aldi launches it's 'most luxurious' Valentine's Day meal deal for 2025. Photo by Aldi. | Aldi

Aldi has unveiled its most luxurious Valentines Day menu yet, with wagyu, lobster or truffle dishes - all all from just £2.99 per person.

Offering everything from succulent seafood to delicious desserts, shoppers are guaranteed to be pulling on those heart strings this love season, not the purse strings.

Helpfully, the supermarker has also put together three recommended meal deals. The cheapest option, for £2.99 a head, includes Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza, Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread and Pink Mini Heart Pancakes. There’s also a premium meal deal and a vegan meal deal - along with many other options.

For the full menu, check out Aldi’s Dine in for 2 meal deal.

Co-op

Co-Op Valentines Day 2025 dine in meal deal for two. Photo by Co-Op. | Co-Op

Foodies can choose a main meal, side and bottle of wine from the retailer’s premium Irresistible range for just £10. There’s a wide-range of gastro-inspired meals available from the retailer’s premium own-brand food and drink range.

New highlights from this year’s menu inclide Chicken parmigiana, Salmon En Croute and Beef Bourguignon.

For the full menu, check out Co-Op’s Dine in for 2 meal deal.