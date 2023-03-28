The end of the financial year has been on the same date in the UK for more than 200 years, and will see hikes for income tax and capital gains tax this year

Unlike the calendar new year in January, the new tax year in April is often a rather less joyous occasion.

A time of tax changes, as well as one when many companies and suppliers put their prices up, it can be a chore at best. But given the UK is in its worst cost of living crisis for decades, this tax year is likely to be particularly painful for household finances.

At the same time, several vital household bills are set to be hiked. Everything from council tax to water bills, as well as mobile and broadband deals are all set to rise significantly.

So when does the new 2022/23 UK financial year begin - and how will it alter taxes for the next 12 months? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the financial year end?

Typically, the new tax year is when changes to taxation are made. This system was part of the reason why the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered a Budget speech every spring.

Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Philip Hammond moved it to the autumn and introduced a Spring Statement (essentially a financial policy update) in its place. But the Budget has since moved back to its springtime slot, as we saw earlier in March.

HMRC are likely to get in touch with you soon if you’re self-employed (image: Getty Images)

Because the timing of the new tax year never coincides with the start of the month, most changes actually take effect on 1 April. For example, council tax tends to go up on this date to make it easier for households to calculate their bills.

The 2022/23 tax year will end at midnight on 5 April, while the new 2023/24 financial year will come in at 12.01am on 6 April. It ends and starts on these same dates every single year, regardless of weekends or bank holidays. The reason why it takes place on this specific date is historical.

It originates from when people in England had to pay rent to their landlord. This was done on a quarterly basis - 25 March, 24 June, 29 September and 25 December. Given the March date was the first one of the new year, it came to be regarded as the beginning of the financial year.

Europe moved from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar in 1582, with the UK only following suit 170 years later in 1752. This time period saw the two calendars become 11 days out of step with one another.

So when the UK finally joined up with the rest of Europe, it did so on 25 March and then removed 11 days from the calendar overnight - meaning the new tax year began on 5 April. It then moved to the following day 20 years later to accommodate for leap years.

This arbitrary system has been criticised by many and in September 2021, a Government review of the practice found many people would prefer the date moved to either 31 March or 31 December (a move that would bring it in line with the US tax year). However, moving the financial year would come at a “significant” cost, the review said.

The tax year starts and ends in April because it was traditionally the time when people would pay rents (image: PA)

What does the start of a new financial year mean for taxes?

As we’ve already mentioned, new tax years now rarely directly coincide with changes to taxation. But they do still matter if you’re self-employed.

If you’re your own boss, you will receive a letter from HMRC requiring you to fill out a tax return for 2022/23 if you have been self-employed as a ‘sole trader’ - i.e. the exclusive owner of your business - and earned over £1,000 (before tax relief deductions) during the last 12 months.

You also have to do one if you were a partner in a business partnership in the 2022/23 tax year. But the deadline for your return will not fall until next January (although there is an earlier deadline for returns sent via post).

Those who have just become self-employed for the first time have to register with HMRC for tax and National Insurance purposes - and will have to begin collecting business receipts and bank statements from 6 April to fill out their first tax return next year.

New financial year ‘spring cleaning’

Even if you’re not self-employed, the new financial year may be a good time to check your tax code. Sometimes, payroll employees can be put on the wrong one by HMRC - meaning they may have been overcharged.

To do this, check your P60 - a document your employer has to provide after the end of a tax year that shows what tax you paid on your salary. You can use this Government tool to see if you paid the right amount. If you haven’t, and you’ve been on the wrong tax code for a few years, you can claim back for the last four financial years.