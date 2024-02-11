Couples can get a free wedding this SuperBowl Sunday thanks to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce. Photos by Getty Images.

Couples who want to tie the knot could officially become 'Mr and Mrs' this SuperBowl Sunday, all thanks to one of the hottest celebrity couples of the moment - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Rumours began swirling soon after the pair began dating last year that Swift and Kelce may get engaged, but so far there hasn't been a proposal and the pair seem content to continue dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swift, who has often appeared at her professional football player beau's games, is expected to be in attendance to watch Kansas City Chiefs' tight end play in Super Bowl LVIII today (Sunday February 11). The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs will hope to retain the Vincent Lombardi Trophy for a second consecutive year while the 49ers will be looking to win their first Super Bowl since the 1990s.

All eyes will be on Kelce, and Swift if she makes an appearance, but away from the football pitch the couple are helping couples who are ready to get hitched do so completely for free. They also have an offer to get married for free themselves, should they decide now is the perfect time to say 'I do'.

That's because Las Vegas based wedding chapel, Chapel of the Flowers, have announced that they will offer free wedding ceremonies to couples in celebration of the SuperBowl, but there is one - couples must be named Taylor and Travis to get a guaranteed free wedding. But, there is a chance couples with any names could get a free wedding too.

Pairings who share the couples’ monikers will be in high spirits if the Kansas City Chiefs take home the Lombardi trophy over the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chapel CEO Donne Kerestic said the following: "We're ready to make the Big Game even bigger for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with a wedding in one of our famous chapels. If they're game to turn their big day into a Vegas extravaganza, we've got an aisle prepared and ready to go. Vegas weddings are the real MVP."

The offer isn’t just reserved for those named Taylor and Travis. Chapel of the Flowers have revealed they will offer a free wedding to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce themselves. Donne Kerestic continued: "For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas bling? If your name is Taylor and you’d like to get married to your partner Travis after the big game, this is your chance to score a free Vegas wedding."

"Perhaps your name isn’t Travis or Taylor, but you’d still really love to get married in the wedding capital of the world? We’re an equal-opportunity chapel and we’d love to assist you, too. Upload a photo of you and your partner kissing beneath the Married in Las Vegas sign, and tag @littlechapel on Instagram.

"We’ll provide one lucky couple with a free wedding ceremony, and a professional wedding planner will contact you to assist with the details of making your dream wedding a reality. We realise you might not have time to take pictures right after the big game, so let’s push the deadline for submissions back to Valentine's Day.