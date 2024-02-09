Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Super Bowl is now just two days away with the Kansas City Chiefs ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs will hope to retain the Vincent Lombardi Trophy for a second consecutive year while the 49ers will be looking to win their first Super Bowl since the 1990s.

If the excitement on the pitch weren't enough, Usher will also be headlining the half-time show in front of an expected 65,000 fans. However, Usher is not set to be the only popstar in the Nevada stadium with Taylor Swift hopeful of supporting her beau, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce.

The pair's relationship has become a world-wide sensation with many American Football fans rejoicing in the new-found following the sport has received because of it, and others bemoaning the attention one couple has taken away from the game.

However, whichever way one feels, it cannot be denied that this year's Super Bowl has gained significant curiosity because of the pair's Love Story. Ahead of this weekend's entertainment, here is how the pair's net worth compare...

Taylor Swift watches on with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

What is Taylor Swift's net worth?

Swift is now reported to be a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion according to Forbes. Unlike many other of her peers, she did not accrue her wealth from side hustles such as beauty brands or fashion companies but largely through her music which has put her in a unique category with artists such as Bruce Springsteen.

More than $500 million of Swift's fortune is from music royalties and touring and she is thought to have made $190 million after taxes from the first leg of the Eras tour as well as a further $35 million from the first two weeks of screenings of her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Another $500 million has come from the increasing value of her music catalogue and this has continued to soar in value after, in 2019, she joined Universal Music Group's Republic Records where she was then able to enjoy complete ownership of her songs.

What is Travis Kelce's net worth?

According to Forbes, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is estimated to be worth $40 million with the majority of that money coming from football. The Chiefs star is taking home $12.1 million this year from his contract with the Kansas franchise and has earned roughly $76.9 million in total in his 11 years as an NFL pro.

While Kelce is of course not shy of the pennies, it was recently revealed that Taylor Swift's cat had a greater net worth than her boyfriend. The American pop sensation has several feline friends but one in particular has acquired their own net worth of $97 million according to reports from Sporting News.

