Ryanair has announced six new “exciting” routes from a UK airport. The airline has launched six new routes from Bristol Airport, with the site now having 36 destinations.

The largest airline in Europe has added new routes to Copenhagen, Fuerteventura, Marrakech, Prague, Sofia and Tirana. Flights to these popular destinations from Bristol Airport are now available to book. The first flights going to Fuerteventura and Prague will be in July, flights to the other four locations have already commenced.

The move represents a £400 million investment in Bristol and includes two 'Gamechangers'. These are aircraft with carbon dioxide emissions reduced by 16 per cent and noise emissions by 40 per cent, part of Ryanair's attempt to be carbon net zero by 2050. The investment also supports over 1,400 local jobs, including 150 pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Ryanair has launched six new routes to popular holiday destinations including Marrakesh and Copenhagen from Bristol Airport. (Photo: Claudio Divizia - stock.adobe.co)

Ryanair’s head of comms Jade Kirwan said: “We’re delighted to officially launch Ryanair’s biggest ever schedule for Bristol this summer, offering our customers in the south west even more choice at the lowest fares. We hope that the investment and the Gamechangers shows our commitment to Bristol, which we’ve had a very positive relationship with, and it gives more choice and variety to those in the south-west.

“Our first summer 24 flights to Copenhagen, Marrakesh, Sofia, and Tirana took off just last week, performing phenomenally well, and we look forward to carrying more passengers onboard our first flights to Fuerteventura and Prague when they commence this July. Ryanair’s new Bristol schedule, including our six exciting new routes, is available to book now at our website with fares available from just £19.99 for a limited time only.”

The CEO of Bristol Airport Dave Lees added: “We are delighted with Ryanair’s announcement increasing the 2024 flight programme to its largest ever schedule from Bristol Airport, it is a clear demonstration of confidence in the region for air travel. Expanding Ryanair’s route network and adding new routes including to Tirana, Albania, offers customers a wider choice of destinations and flexibility of stay lengths, without the need to travel to other airports for their flights.

