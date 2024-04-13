Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers in Spain have been issued a warning as local authorities cut off water. Authorities in Costa del Sol cut off water supplies for half the day on Thursday (11 April). Families in Sotograndel were given just one day's warning to fill buckets to flush the toilet and buy bottled water before local authorities turned off the taps.

The local authority announced a night-time water supply cut-off on Tuesday with the first taking place from 9pm Wednesday to 7am Thursday. They said it was needed due to the “prolonged drought with a severe shortage of water resources”.

Rob Brummer, 66, told the Daily Mail: “It came as a huge shock when we were only told of this the day before. The whole communication around this has failed completely.

“Sotogrande is all big villas and with five golf courses it uses a lot of water but I lived in the Middle East for eight years and we never had any problem with water supply. There is a big school here with thousands of kids who will need to wash and brush their teeth every morning. How can they do that?”.

He added: “Since 2013 there has been a drought in Spain but neither the national nor regional nor local councils have taken any appropriate action. The government for the area don't care. They are far away and all we can do is complain and hope they listen.”

Spanish Tourism spokesperson Arturo Berna said: 'We are sensitive to the drought situation that Andalusia is experiencing and we are analysing the implementation of some measure that affects the rations and efficient use of water. Any operation will necessarily have the consensus of the sector.”

Spain's Minister of Tourism issued a warning to tourists as they use nearly double the amount of water than residents in the area. Eddie Jordan, ex-Chelsea footballer Glen Johnson, and the BBC's Nick Knowles are all said to be homeowners in Sotograndel where a nine-bed villa costs £20,000,000.

The Mail reports that dozens of families in the village of Valle Romano in the Costa del Sol have been left without water for up to five days. Residents in the village, in the hills above the town of Estepona, have also complained of being unable to shower or use the toilet.

It comes after a warning was issued that tourists staying in hotels across Costa del Sol face having bathroom meters for water use as Spain's severe drought continues. The Andalusian government is currently negotiating with hotels to install meters in rooms to save water and is also studying the filling of swimming pools with seawater.