The bank will close 69 sites this year “as visits to branches continue to fall”

Barclays will close 14 more of its banks across England and Wales, it has announced.

It comes following the bank announcing in recent weeks that 14 other branches will close this summer.

It has already closed 41 bank branches this year - including five that have already shut. This means 69 sites will shut their doors this year for good.

Barclays customers who are worried about the closures can access services elsewhere if they need face-to-face support.

Customers can access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing cash.

Barclays also runs pop-up banking sites - it currently has 200 and has announced plans to increase this number by another 70.

New “banking pods” will be opened by the lender, which are semi-permanent sites that can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand.

(Image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock)

The bank also offers an educational and support van service for people who need financial advice for things such as saving for a home or setting up a business.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays isn’t alone in closing branches. HSBC said it will shut 114 banks this year - around a quarter of its total sites.

Lloyds is also closing 36 banks in total this year, while NatWest currently has said it will shut 66 sites.

Full list of latest Barclays bank closures

The following 14 Barclays branches have recently been announced to close this year:

46 Rhosmaen Street, Llandeilo, Wales, SA19 6HF - 23 June

38/42 High St, Mold, Wales, CH7 1BB - 30 June

12 Station Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England, TS12 1AB - 30 June

24 Fore Street, Tiverton, England, EX16 6LE - 28 June

106 High Street, Honiton, England, EX14 1JW - 23 June

10 The Square, Caterham, England, CR3 6XH - 23 June

112 Woodcote Road, Wallington, England, SM6 0LY - 28 June

65/67 Sandgate Road, Folkestone, England, CT20 1RY - 23 June

66 Market Place, Chippenham, England, SN15 3JA - 23 June

1 The Square, Holmes Chapel, England, CW4 7AF - 27 June

13/15 Victoria Square, Holmfirth, England, HD9 2DW - 23 June

337/339 Stanley Road, Bootle, England, L20 3EB - 30 June

207 High Road, Loughton, England, IG10 1AZ - 22 June

28 Chesterton Road, Cambridge, England, CB4 3AZ - 28 June

The following branches were announced in early March to be closing this year:

England

4 High Street, Manningtree - 7 June

6/8 High Street, Ringwood - 8 June

58 High Street, Newmarket - 9 June

10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester - 13 June

3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham - 14 June

1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford - 15 June

29 High Street, Mildenhall - 14 June

21 High Street, Lymington - 15 June

35 Notting Hill Gate, London - 16 June

1 Station Road, Knowle - 16 June

137 Brompton Road, London - 7 July

Wales

10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP23 6HQ - 9 June

47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil- 14 June

Scotland