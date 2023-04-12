It comes following the bank announcing in recent weeks that 14 other branches will close this summer.
It has already closed 41 bank branches this year - including five that have already shut. This means 73 sites will shut their doors this year for good.
Barclays customers who are worried about the closures can access services elsewhere if they need face-to-face support.
Customers can access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing cash.
Barclays also runs pop-up banking sites - it currently has 200 and has announced plans to increase this number by another 70.
New “banking pods” will be opened by the lender, which are semi-permanent sites that can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand.
The bank also offers an educational and support van service for people who need financial advice for things such as saving for a home or setting up a business.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.
"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”
Barclays isn’t alone in closing branches. HSBC said it will shut 114 banks this year - around a quarter of its total sites.
Lloyds is also closing 36 banks in total this year, while NatWest currently has said it will shut 66 sites.
Full list of latest Barclays bank closures
The following 15 Barclays branches which have just been announced to close this year are:
- Sudbury, 35 Market Hill – 6 July
- Chipping Norton, 15 High Street – 6 July
- Kingswood, 78 Regent Street – 6 July
- Llangollen, 9 Castle Street – 7 July
- Canvey Island, 1 High Street – 7 July
- Alnwick, 20 Bondgate Within – 7 July
- Wombourne, 1 Gravel Hill – 12 July
- Bentham, 18 Main Street – 12 July
- Hayes, 62 Station Road – 13 July
- South Harrow, 235 Northolt Road – 14 July
- Oswestry, 7 The Cross – 14 July
- Yarm, 76 High Street – 14 July
- Seahouses, 1 Seafield Road – 14 July
- Lisburn, 61 Bow Street – 21 July
- Portadown, 3 High Street – 28 July
The following 14 Barclays branches have recently been announced to close this year:
- 46 Rhosmaen Street, Llandeilo, Wales, SA19 6HF - 23 June
- 38/42 High St, Mold, Wales, CH7 1BB - 30 June
- 12 Station Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England, TS12 1AB - 30 June
- 24 Fore Street, Tiverton, England, EX16 6LE - 28 June
- 106 High Street, Honiton, England, EX14 1JW - 23 June
- 10 The Square, Caterham, England, CR3 6XH - 23 June
- 112 Woodcote Road, Wallington, England, SM6 0LY - 28 June
- 65/67 Sandgate Road, Folkestone, England, CT20 1RY - 23 June
- 66 Market Place, Chippenham, England, SN15 3JA - 23 June
- 1 The Square, Holmes Chapel, England, CW4 7AF - 27 June
- 13/15 Victoria Square, Holmfirth, England, HD9 2DW - 23 June
- 337/339 Stanley Road, Bootle, England, L20 3EB - 30 June
- 207 High Road, Loughton, England, IG10 1AZ - 22 June
- 28 Chesterton Road, Cambridge, England, CB4 3AZ - 28 June
The following branches were announced in early March to be closing this year:
England
- 4 High Street, Manningtree - 7 June
- 6/8 High Street, Ringwood - 8 June
- 58 High Street, Newmarket - 9 June
- 10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester - 13 June
- 3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham - 14 June
- 1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford - 15 June
- 29 High Street, Mildenhall - 14 June
- 21 High Street, Lymington - 15 June
- 35 Notting Hill Gate, London - 16 June
- 1 Station Road, Knowle - 16 June
- 137 Brompton Road, London - 7 July
Wales
- 10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP23 6HQ - 9 June
- 47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil- 14 June
Scotland
- 21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch - 9 June