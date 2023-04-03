London, Cardiff, and Edinburgh are among the cities affected, as well as small towns and villages

Five major banks are shutting at least another 81 branches this year affecting major cities including London, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is to close nine and NatWest will be shutting the doors of 40 of its branches.

Meanwhile the Bank of Scotland will also close four branches and Royal Bank of Scotland will shut two.

The latest round of closures will start in June, with the last of this group due to shut its doors in November.

The closures include branches in cities as well as in smaller towns and villages, with some areas potentially seeing their only bank branch shut.

Lloyds Banking Group said it will be introducing six "Community Bankers" to provide banking support in local communities.

Natwest said it has a dedicated support line which is open 8am to 8pm everyday and has shorter waiting times for customers who dislike or are unable to use its online services. For those who need face to face help, it also has a partnership with the Post Office to offer banking services support to customers.

The news comes after Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax as well as Lloyds, already announced a raft of closures in January of this year.

The group confirmed 40 branches would be shut between April and June of this year, including 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches.

Barclays also recently announced the closure of 14 branches across England and Wales.

Five major banks are shutting at least another 81 branches this year. (Image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock)

Which bank branches will be closing down?

Lloyds

Benton - NE77EE - 17 July

Peterborough - PE38BP - 17 July

Fulwell - SR69BT 20 July

Chapeltown - S352XH - 24 July

London - N7 8JU - 25 July

Carlton - NG4 1JE - 26 July

Cambridge - CB4 5AB - 31 July

Shepton Mallet - BA4 5AD - 31 July

Hazel Grove - SK7 4DJ - 1 August

London - EC1 N2HP 1 August

London - EC2 N8AU - 2 August

Tumble - SA14 6EL - 3 August

Eckington - S21 4JH - 9 August

New Mills - SK22 3ES - 17 August

Corringham - SS17 7LY - 21 August

Wotton-Under-Edge - GL12 7DA - 23 August

Downham Market - PE38 9DH - 4 September

Shirebrook - NG20 8AD - 4 September

Sidmouth - EX10 8LQ - 5 September

Porthcawl - CF36 3AS - 7 September

Withernsea - HU19 2JR - 12 September

Wellington - TA21 8AF - 13 September

Newcastle upon Tyne - NE15 8LS - 14 September

East Horsley - kt24 6QW - 18 September

Ystradgynlais - SA9 1HD - 19 September

Doncaster - DN6 7HN - 20 September

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank. All of the branch locations announced for closure have a Post Office and at least one free to use ATM nearby.

"As with all proposed closures, these plans have been through LINK’s independent cash-access assessment, where a number of enhancements have been recommended. All colleagues who work at these branches will move to a role at another branch or in another part of our business, there are no job losses as a result of these changes.”

Halifax

Catford - SE6 4HQ - 18 July

Bristol - BS16 7AE - 19 July

Tadcaster - LS24 9AL - 22 August

Denton - M34 3JU - 30 August

Otley - LS21 3HN - 5 September

Newton Aycliffe - DL5 4DS - 6 September

Porthcawl - CF36 3BA - 7 September

Newmarket - CB8 8EF - 11 September

Mirfield - WF14 8AZ - 21 September

NatWest

Ashton-in-Makerfield - WN4 9AH - 27 June

Rothwell - LS26 0AF - 28 June

Tilehurst - RG31 5ST - 28 June

Bletchley - MK2 2YY - 29 June

Bristol - BS8 1BF - 4 July

Croydon - CR0 1UQ - 4 July

Deal - CT14 6EW - 5 July

London - W1D 3RU - 5 July

Romford - RM3 8DD - 6 July

Heald Green - SK8 3QF - 11 July

Hull - HU9 2YP - 11 July

Isleworth - TW7 4DD - 12 July

Knowle - BS4 2QA - 12 July

London - EC1A 4JA - 13 July

New Malden - KT3 4HB - 13 July

Cardiff - CF24 3UX - 18 July

Croydon - CR0 1BJ - 19 July

Street - BA16 0EJ - 19 July

Aldridge - WS9 8PJ - 20 July

Whitley Bay - NE26 2TQ - 20 July

Dorking - RH4 1AX - 25 July

March - JPE15 8TN - 25 July

Peterborough - PE1 2YY - 26 July

Tamworth - B79 7LS - 27 July

Blandford Forum - DT11 7AF - 1 August

Wymondham -NR18 0YY - 1 August

Knutsford - WA16 6EG - 2 August

Runcorn - WA7 1AQ - 2 August

Stony Stratford - MK11 1AJ - 3 August

Bournemouth - 8H89US - 8 August

Westbury on Trym - BS9 3BF - 8 August

Brighouse - HD6 1RL - 9 August

Fakenham - NR21 9BA - 10 August

Ryde - PO33 2PL - 10 August

Hertford - SG14 1YY - 15 August

Brighton -BN1 1DP - 16 August

Christchurch - BH23 1BB - 16 August

London - EC4A 2DX - 17 August

Fulwood - PR2 9RQ - 17 August

Stratford - E15 4BQ - 30 November

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Bank of Scotland

Bearsden - G61 2SP - 25 July

Edinburgh - EH1 2PH - 26 July

Pollokshields - G41 2NL - 27 July

Cults - AB15 9SX - 14 August

Royal Bank of Scotland