Five major banks are shutting at least another 81 branches this year affecting major cities including London, Cardiff and Edinburgh.
Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is to close nine and NatWest will be shutting the doors of 40 of its branches.
Meanwhile the Bank of Scotland will also close four branches and Royal Bank of Scotland will shut two.
The latest round of closures will start in June, with the last of this group due to shut its doors in November.
The closures include branches in cities as well as in smaller towns and villages, with some areas potentially seeing their only bank branch shut.
Lloyds Banking Group said it will be introducing six "Community Bankers" to provide banking support in local communities.
Natwest said it has a dedicated support line which is open 8am to 8pm everyday and has shorter waiting times for customers who dislike or are unable to use its online services. For those who need face to face help, it also has a partnership with the Post Office to offer banking services support to customers.
The news comes after Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax as well as Lloyds, already announced a raft of closures in January of this year.
The group confirmed 40 branches would be shut between April and June of this year, including 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches.
Barclays also recently announced the closure of 14 branches across England and Wales.
Which bank branches will be closing down?
Lloyds
- Benton - NE77EE - 17 July
- Peterborough - PE38BP - 17 July
- Fulwell - SR69BT 20 July
- Chapeltown - S352XH - 24 July
- London - N7 8JU - 25 July
- Carlton - NG4 1JE - 26 July
- Cambridge - CB4 5AB - 31 July
- Shepton Mallet - BA4 5AD - 31 July
- Hazel Grove - SK7 4DJ - 1 August
- London - EC1 N2HP 1 August
- London - EC2 N8AU - 2 August
- Tumble - SA14 6EL - 3 August
- Eckington - S21 4JH - 9 August
- New Mills - SK22 3ES - 17 August
- Corringham - SS17 7LY - 21 August
- Wotton-Under-Edge - GL12 7DA - 23 August
- Downham Market - PE38 9DH - 4 September
- Shirebrook - NG20 8AD - 4 September
- Sidmouth - EX10 8LQ - 5 September
- Porthcawl - CF36 3AS - 7 September
- Withernsea - HU19 2JR - 12 September
- Wellington - TA21 8AF - 13 September
- Newcastle upon Tyne - NE15 8LS - 14 September
- East Horsley - kt24 6QW - 18 September
- Ystradgynlais - SA9 1HD - 19 September
- Doncaster - DN6 7HN - 20 September
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank. All of the branch locations announced for closure have a Post Office and at least one free to use ATM nearby.
"As with all proposed closures, these plans have been through LINK’s independent cash-access assessment, where a number of enhancements have been recommended. All colleagues who work at these branches will move to a role at another branch or in another part of our business, there are no job losses as a result of these changes.”
Halifax
- Catford - SE6 4HQ - 18 July
- Bristol - BS16 7AE - 19 July
- Tadcaster - LS24 9AL - 22 August
- Denton - M34 3JU - 30 August
- Otley - LS21 3HN - 5 September
- Newton Aycliffe - DL5 4DS - 6 September
- Porthcawl - CF36 3BA - 7 September
- Newmarket - CB8 8EF - 11 September
- Mirfield - WF14 8AZ - 21 September
NatWest
- Ashton-in-Makerfield - WN4 9AH - 27 June
- Rothwell - LS26 0AF - 28 June
- Tilehurst - RG31 5ST - 28 June
- Bletchley - MK2 2YY - 29 June
- Bristol - BS8 1BF - 4 July
- Croydon - CR0 1UQ - 4 July
- Deal - CT14 6EW - 5 July
- London - W1D 3RU - 5 July
- Romford - RM3 8DD - 6 July
- Heald Green - SK8 3QF - 11 July
- Hull - HU9 2YP - 11 July
- Isleworth - TW7 4DD - 12 July
- Knowle - BS4 2QA - 12 July
- London - EC1A 4JA - 13 July
- New Malden - KT3 4HB - 13 July
- Cardiff - CF24 3UX - 18 July
- Croydon - CR0 1BJ - 19 July
- Street - BA16 0EJ - 19 July
- Aldridge - WS9 8PJ - 20 July
- Whitley Bay - NE26 2TQ - 20 July
- Dorking - RH4 1AX - 25 July
- March - JPE15 8TN - 25 July
- Peterborough - PE1 2YY - 26 July
- Tamworth - B79 7LS - 27 July
- Blandford Forum - DT11 7AF - 1 August
- Wymondham -NR18 0YY - 1 August
- Knutsford - WA16 6EG - 2 August
- Runcorn - WA7 1AQ - 2 August
- Stony Stratford - MK11 1AJ - 3 August
- Bournemouth - 8H89US - 8 August
- Westbury on Trym - BS9 3BF - 8 August
- Brighouse - HD6 1RL - 9 August
- Fakenham - NR21 9BA - 10 August
- Ryde - PO33 2PL - 10 August
- Hertford - SG14 1YY - 15 August
- Brighton -BN1 1DP - 16 August
- Christchurch - BH23 1BB - 16 August
- London - EC4A 2DX - 17 August
- Fulwood - PR2 9RQ - 17 August
- Stratford - E15 4BQ - 30 November
A NatWest spokesperson said: “We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.
“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”
Bank of Scotland
- Bearsden - G61 2SP - 25 July
- Edinburgh - EH1 2PH - 26 July
- Pollokshields - G41 2NL - 27 July
- Cults - AB15 9SX - 14 August
Royal Bank of Scotland
- Tranent - Eh33 1HQ - 27 July
- Johnstone - PA5 8DX - 15 August