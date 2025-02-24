Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland may see their local branch disappear with more than 130 closures set for 2025 - these are the 20 branches shutting in March.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 130 branches of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are set to shut this year - starting next month. The first round of closures has been announced by the Lloyds Banking Group - which operates all three famous names.

The firm said the closures come as a result of changing customer habits as many move to online banking. Now, the group has revealed 20 branches of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will shut between March 3 and March 31.

More than 500 branches of Lloyds Banking Group have closed across the UK since June 2022, with 203 more set to shut in 2025.

More than 130 branches of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are set to shut in 2025 | Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Lloyds Bank branches closing in March 2025

Bletchley (Queensway, MK2 2DW) – March 3

Presteigne (Hereford Street, LD8 2AU) – March 3

Blyth (Waterloo Road, NE24 1BW) – March 4

Surbiton (Claremont Road, KT6 4QS) – March 4

London (The Broadway W5 5JU) – March 6

Dewsbury (Market Place, WF13 1DF) – March 10

Hounslow (Treaty Centre, TW3 1ES) – March 25

Hailsham (Market Street, BN27 2AE) – March 26

Sidcup (High Street, DA14 6EJ) – March 26

Market Harborough (The Square, LE16 7PA) – March 27

Rugeley (Upper Brook Street, WS15 2DP) – March 27

Newquay (Chesterton Place, TR7 2RU) – March 31

Whitley Bay (Whitley Road, NE26 2SY) – March 31

Halifax branches closing in March 2025

Burgess Hill (Church Road, RH15 9BB) – March 4

Didcot (Orchard Street, OX11 7LG) – March 10

Camberley (High Street, GU15 3TG) – March 11

Gosport (High Street, PO12 1DR) – March 12

Hailsham (High Street, BN27 1AX) – March 26

Normanton (High Street, WF6 2AF) – March 27

London (Cannon Street, EC4N 6EU) – March 28

Bank of Scotland branches closing in March 2025

Montrose (High Street, DD10 8LT) – March 10

The news comes as some Lloyds Bank customers are set to land a £175 bonus - but only if they use certain accounts. The bank recently announced how bonuses will be paid to customers new and old who use Club Lloyds accounts, with the offer open until April 1.

However, people considering making the switch are being warned Club Lloyds accounts are fee-paying for people who don't deposit £2,000 each month, and come with certain conditions. The £3 fee is also set rise to £5 in June.

Club Lloyds account holders receive benefits including a year-long Disney+ subscription, a selection of six cinema tickets for Vue or Odeon, a magazine subscription, or memberships to digital Coffee Club and Gourmet Society. They also enjoy higher interest rates on savings accounts.

Andrew Hagger, a personal finance expert from Moneycomms, said: "On the face of it, the list of benefits looks impressive. As long as you meet the £2,000 monthly income criteria to avoid the £5 monthly fee, then it looks a decent deal."

He added: "The Club Lloyds Platinum and Club Lloyds Silver are packaged bank accounts and come with monthly fees of £22.50 and £11.50 respectively – just make sure you'll make good use of the benefits on offer with these accounts otherwise it may not work out good value."