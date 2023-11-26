Ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined celebrities including TV actors and presenters on the antisemitism march in London

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined celebrities including presenter Rachel Riley and criminal barrister and TV personality Robert Rinder at the antisemitism march in London today (Sunday 26 November). Photo by Getty Images. Composite image by NationalWorld.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has attended today's march against antisemitism in London.

The former Prime Minister joined celebrities including Eastenders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, Countdown host Rachel Riley and criminal barrister and television personality Robert Rinder in taking part in the march.

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the march in the capital city in the demonstration, a day after pro-Palestinian crowds also gathered in the capital to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. The march began at 1.30pm and is expected to last until around 3pm.

Today's march is being organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Met Police officers will be present throughout the event to ensure that protestors act appropriately, as they did during yesterday's protest. It is thought that around 40,000 to 50,000 people have attended the march later in a rally organised by charity Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Former EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman told marchers: “We’re seeing a frightening and swift rise in antisemitism, Jewish attacks on our children not being able to go to school wearing their blazers with a Jewish insignia or skullcaps, our children and ourselves advised to take off any sign of being Jewish.

“I have so many friends and neighbours and people who contact me on social media saying they will take their mezuzahs off their doors, that they feel frightened, they feel isolated and alone. But we are not alone.

"We are a successful and flourishing multi-ethnic and multi-faith capital city of a multi-ethnic and multi-faith country. A tolerant democracy where all racism, including racism against Jews, is not tolerated. We have to call out antisemitism for what it is, it is an incitement to hatred, it is an incitement to divide.”

Both ministers and the Metropolitan Police have stressed the need for the UK’s Jewish community to feel safe on the streets, amid concern about rising tensions sparked by the conflict in Gaza. A temporary truce between Hamas and Israel is still holding, with the release of a second group of hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons coming late on Saturday (November 25).

Among those reunited with their family was nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who was among those abducted by the Palestinian militant group during the deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

Appearing on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips earlier today, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said: “I’m very concerned about people, particularly Jewish people, feeling safe on the streets. I think it is right that the police take all necessary action to make sure that people are able to walk about their home city without fear.”

Israel said in the early hours of today (Sunday November 26) that it had received a new list of hostages slated to be released later in the day, in the third of four scheduled swaps. Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.