Girl, 9, dies from suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday (28 July).

Two people have now been arrested.

The force said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

Police said the incident is being treated as murder.

What has been said by police?

Lincolnshire Police said on Friday two people have been arrested following the “isolated incident”, which is being treated as murder.

Police are not in a position to name the victim, but her parents have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The force added: “We believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We are pursuing extensive lines of inquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation.

“You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.”

In an early statement on its website, the force said: “A nine-year-old girl has sadly died from what is believed to be a stab wound in Boston.

“We have launched a murder investigation.

“The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.

“If you think you can help us in our enquiries, you can contact us by calling 101 quoting incident 419 of 28 July.

“By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 419 of 28 July in the subject line.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Police at the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022.

Forensic officers remain at the scene

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday morning.

A large object appeared to be covered in the middle of the alleyway, which was marked by small yellow signs.

The victim’s parents have been informed, and the force said their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.

“Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers,” a short statement added.

“Profoundly shocking news”

The Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

“Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening,” Mr Warman he said.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

Where is Boston?

Boston is a market town on the east coast of England.