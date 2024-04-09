Harry Pitman: Mum of 16-year-old boy stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Primrose Hill flees court in tears

The mum of 16-year-old Harry Pitman who was stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve has fled the court in tears
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Harry was attacked on Primrose Hill in Camden at around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 31 whilst waiting for the firework displays with a group of friends. Officers provided first aid to Harry before paramedics arrived. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene shortly before midnight.

Harry Pitman, 16, who was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill in London just before the turn of the New Year

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who led the investigation, said then: “Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year and watch the firework display. It was there that Harry became involved in an altercation that would have devastating consequences.” The police also confirmed that there was no indication of a racial motive despite speculation on social media.

Tottenham Hotspur also paid tribute to Harry, who was a Spurs fan by displaying his picture on the big screens during Friday's FA Cup meeting with Burnley at their stadium. A Spurs statement read: "Our fans have picked up on the family's call for an applause on the 16th minute, during which we shall put Harry's image on our big screens with the family's blessing. The club will liaise directly with the family in terms of wider support we can provide at this unimaginably difficult time".

