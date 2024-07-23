Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old influencer who was found dead in a car park was murdered by a classmate who claimed to be in love with her.

Catalina Gutierrez was discovered inside her mum's car in an empty car park on Wednesday night (July 17). Her body was partially burned in the back seat, according to reports.

In the days since she was killed, Gutierrez’s classmate has been charged with her murder, after breaking down during questionning from the police and admitting to killing her.

The young woman, who had more than 119,000 followers on Instagram and 55,000 on TikTok, was last seen leaving her home to go bowling with her friends at a shopping centre.

It’s been reported that she sent a voice note to her boyfriend to let him know that she was on her way, but she never arrived. Her worried friends then informed her family after she did not answer their phone calls or messages.

The body of the Argentinian influencer was discovered the same night she went missing after her sister managed to find her location using her phone, which was still switched on.

Shortly afterwards, officials started interviewing Gutierrez’s friends and family members to gather information about her - and it is then that one of her friends, architecture student Néstor Soto, supposedly broke down in tears as he spoke to police and confessed to murdering her.

Influencer Catalina Gutierrez, who was allegedly murdered by a classmate who claimed to be in love with her. Photo by Instagram/cata.gutierrez. | Instagram/cata.gutierrez

Guitierrez and Soto were both studying architecture at the National University of Cordoba, Argentina, and the two were said to be part of the same friendship group. Guitierrez's father Marcelo told Argentinian news outlet El Doce that Soto had been to the family home “a thousand times”.

Speaking of his daughter, Marcelo told El Doce: “I am in pain, my heart is breaking and I don't understand it. The only thing I want is justice”. He also added that he wants the person responsible for his daughter’s death “to rot in prison for the rest of their life” because they “don’t deserve to live in this society”.

He also described her as “an excellent daughter”, who was “happy” and a “perfect student”. He added that his daughter had never mentioned that Soto had been acting inappropriately towards her.

Local police said that the man “suddenly admitted that he killed her” and said she was “the love of his life”, even though the pair were not in a relationship. Soto was then arrested and charged with homicide.

Soto allegedly told officers he had asked Guitierrez to stop at his house to pick him up on the way to the shopping centre, but once she was there they believe he attacked her in his house until she was unconscious.

He then supposedly moved her body to her car, which he then set on fire. Investigators are still working to determine whether this was done in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.

An autopsy revealed that Guitierrez’s cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation, according to local news publication Perfil Cordoba. She was also found to have multiple injuries caused by “several blows”. She had burns on her body which are believed to have been caused after her death.

Fans have been leaving tributes to her online. One person called her a “poor angel”, while another said: “Rest in peace. Justice for you.”

