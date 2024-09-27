Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man in the photograph has made history in the UK - but for all the wrong reasons.

Kieron Usher from Hendon, Sunderland, has been thrown behind bars after being the first person in the UK to plead guilty to a new official crime.

Usher, 32, appeared in Newcastle Crown Court today (September 27) after pleading guilty to a charge of rioting. It is the first time that a defendant has pleaded guilty to this type of charge.

His arrest and charge came against the backdrop of nationwide disorder, which was sparked after several children were attacked during a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport at the end of July. Three children - Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, nine and Alice Dasilva Aguiark, nine, died from their injuries.

Protests were held up and down the country as the UK reeled from this shocking attack - but some of these protests turned violent, and other separate incidents of rioting also took place.

Usher has been jailed by Newcastle Crown Court for four years and four months.