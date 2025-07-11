A video shows plumes of thick black smoke pouring into the air from a large fire in Medway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows plumes of thick black smoke rising into the air from a large industrial estate fire.

The fire started at the Viridor recycling centre in Clipper Close, Medway, Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four fire engines and a height vehicle are currently at the scene.

People near the area are being advised to close their windows and doors.

Fire breaks out at recycling facility in Rochester. | Video Elephant @luke_hill81 via Spectee

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently responding to a fire at a recycling site in Clipper Close, #Rochester. People living or travelling near this area are being advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from the site.

“Four fire engines and a height vehicle are currently in attendance and crews are using main jets to extinguish the flames and ground monitors to prevent fire spread. Please share this information with any loved ones in the area who may be affected but do not have access to the internet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Viridor said “Viridor’s Rochester Recycling Centre reported a fire on site to the Kent Fire and Rescue Service this morning. All colleagues are safe and accounted for and the fire is under control.

“There are no further details available as to cause or damage sustained at the moment but we will update as further information becomes available. We are thankful to the Kent Fire and Rescue Service for their swift support.”