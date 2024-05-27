Mike Tyson has health scare on flight from Miami to Los Angeles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Tyson had a medical scare on a flight

Mike Tyson is “doing great” after an apparent medical scare while aboard a flight on Sunday, representatives for the former world heavyweight champion have said.

According to reports, the 57-year-old was flying from Miami to Los Angeles when he became unwell and appeals were made to find passengers with medical experience to provide assistance.

Paramedics then came on board after the plane landed, delaying passengers from disembarking for around 25 minutes.

Tyson’s representatives told the New York Post in an email: “Thankfully Mr Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”