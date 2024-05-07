Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Producer Ruth Landers, mum of Dallas star Audrey Landers and actress Judy Landers, has died at 85. Along with her daughter, Ruth also created the 1990s kids television series The Huggabug Club.

Ruth Béate Landers was born in Frankfurt, Germany on May 17, 1938, and along with her mother, grandmother and grandfather fled the Nazis for Shanghai. Ruth Landers was ten years old when along with her family, she arrived in the US and in her mid twenties, launched her own national printing company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Ruth also co-founded the Landers Star Collection, providing affordable fashion to women through Home Shopping Europe, QVC and ShopNBC.” Ruth’s daughter, Audrey, 67, is best known for playing the role of Afton Cooper in the soap opera Dallas.

Audrey Landers also starred in A Chorus Line, directed by Richard Attenborough and played the part of dancer Val Clarke. Her sister Judy Landers, 65, had roles in TV shows such as Vega$ and Madam’s Place.

Ruth Landers passed away in Sarasota in Florida with the Sarasota Herald paying tribute to her. The tribute read: “You may remember Audrey as Afton Cooper on "Dallas" and Judy from "L.A. Law" and "The Love Boat." Ruth, their mother, is a manager, film producer, successful businesswoman and a grandmother four times over. Together, they own and operate Landers Productions.”

The tribute went on to say: “The Landers stumbled on Sarasota when their hit PBS children's show, "The Huggabug Club," hit the road doing live performances. When the tour brought them to the Van Wezel, they fell in love with Sarasota.

"Audrey and Judy set foot on Siesta Key, at the beach, and were sold," Ruth said. "They said, 'Oh my God, we have to live here.'