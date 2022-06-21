Zoom is experiencing a ‘degraded performance’ in the UK and parts of the US

Zoom appears to be down for thousands of people across the UK.

Many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations and see if others are having similar issues, with a widespread outage reported.

It has come on a day of disruption for lots of workers who are working from home on the first day of the June 2022 RMT rail strikes.

And follows the Cloudflare outage earlier today.

Is Zoom down?

DownDetector, an online tool which assesses when programmes are not working and flags any outages, detected a problem with Zoom at 3.15pm on 21 June.

The website data says Zoom went offline with problems ongoing, meaning many people - predominantly in London - are unable to make video calls through the app.

There have also been reports of an outage in the US.

How widespread is Zoom outage?

People took to Twitter to check if others were having the same problem.

One user wrote: “Zoom is down so naturally I check Twitter to see if it’s everybody or just us. It’s everybody.”

Another posted: “Zoom is down. We’re free.”

While others took the opportunity to post amusing memes and clips to keep the spirits up.

When will Zoom be working again?

Zoom is aware of the issue many people are facing, acknowledging the problem on its service status page.

There it reports a ‘degraded performance’, adding: “‘We have received reports of a subset of users being unable to access to Zoom Web Portal.