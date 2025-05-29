Signs are disappearing from towns across the South West and reappearing in other towns miles away from their designated location - and nobody knows why it’s happening.

A mystery 'sign swapper' has struck again after yet another road sign was switched leaving people confused as to which town they are actually entering. Over recent weeks, an unknown prankster has been switching ‘welcome’ signs announcing the towns’ names and, after a brief pause in action, another sign has appeared miles away from its designated location.

Locals across the South West of England have been left scratching their heads as to why someone is taking the time to remove the name signs, transport them miles away and reinstall them in the wrong place - and the culprit remains at large.

During March road signs disappeared and then reappeared in different areas, with those from Camerton, Somerset, and the Jurassic Coast, Dorset, appearing in Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire. The sign for Bradford-on-Avon was found on Portland, Dorset and a sign belonging to Waterlip, Somerset, has popped up in nearby Midsomer Norton.

Now, around five weeks later, people arriving in Midsomer Norton are being greeted by a ‘Welcome to Frome’ sign. A sign for Kilmersdon has also gone the other way - now confusing people in Frome.

Frome Town Council posted a photo on its social media page of a sign reading 'Welcome to Frome' spotted in Midsomer Norton. Frome is a town in Somerset approximately 10 miles away from the town of Midsomer Norton.

On Tuesday (May 27), along with the photo, the town council posted: "Frome is the latest town to fall victim to pranksters...this 'Welcome to Frome' sign has appeared in Midsomer Norton, with the sign for Kilmersdon making its way here to Frome.

"It's a sad sign of the times...Joking aside, it costs time and money to resolve this sort of thing - and it looks as though the sign has been damaged in transit. If anyone is in Midsomer Norton and willing to bring our sign home for the rangers to reinstate, give us a call on 01373 465757"

Several councils have condemned the prank, saying it is a waste of public money. Responding to the initial switch with Camerton, Parvis Khansari, corporate director for Place, Wiltshire said: “We are aware that several road signs around the Bradford on Avon area have been swapped overnight for signs from Camerton near Radstock.

“We are in communication with Bath & North East Somerset Council in order to swap the signs back and it has also been reported to the police for further investigation.”

On March 24, B&NES Council said it was looking into the initial swap, and had reported it to the police. Councillor Manda Rigby said: “We know Camerton is not near Bradford on Avon. This was definitely not a sign put up by Bath & North East Somerset Council.

“We are as baffled as the town council. We have removed this sign and several others that appeared in the local area over the weekend and reported the matter to the police. If anyone sees incorrect signs like this in our area please report them to us using Fix My Street.”

The sign swaps have divided opinions amongst the communities, with some saying it is funny and others condemning it. One said: "Saw this so funny whoever change the signs is a legend.”

Another added: "Seen it on Friday I was crying laughing. I think it's bloody brilliant.

However, not everyone was amused with one person saying: "May sound amusing but apparently this is costing our already bankrupt councils who we fund through taxes a fortune to keep replacing, so if you find it funny don’t complain next time you want a pot hole filled.”