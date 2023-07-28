This may look like a cartoon image of people going to the cinema to watch a 3D film, but it's actually an optical illusion as there's something hidden in plain sight in and amongst the cinema-goers.

When we go to see a film on the big screen, most of us treat ourselves to a large bag of popcorn to snack on as we watch the movie, and believe it or not there are five bags of popcorn in this image. Apparently though, two out of five people can't see the popcorn in and amongst the cartoon faces and colourful glasses in less than 30 seconds. So, the question is, are you among the two out of five or are you part of the three out of five group who can beat the clock to spot where the sweet snack bags are - or salty, depending on your flavour preference.

We won't give the answer away just yet, but if you keep scrolling to the end of this article we will reveal where all five bags of popcorn are.

What does the optical illusion show?

When you first look at the image, it appears to be a cartoon illustration of people waiting to see a 3D film and the cinema because they are wearing the classic red and blue glasses. There's a real mix of people; different ages, different genders, different hairstyles. If you look closely, there's even multiple drawings of the same person. But, this brainteaser isn't about spotting which members of the crowd are twins or triplets, although that could be an extra challenge for readers who really want to test their minds and their eyes. Instead, it's about spotting where the five bags of popcorn are.

Take a look at the image below and see if you can spot the bags of popcorn yourself. Bonus points if you can see them all in less than 30 seconds.

There are five boxes of popcorn hidden in this optical illusion. Photo by ICE36, an online casino.

Where has the optical illusion come from?

The optical illusion has been created and shared by the gaming experts at ICE36, an online casino.

What is the answer to the optical illusion?

We won't keep you in suspense any longer. Below is the image which reveals where the bags of popcorn are hiding. Congratulations if you spotted them all, and also an extra well done if you are in the three out of five who can spot them in less than 30 seconds.

There are five boxes of popcorn hidden in this optical illusion. The answer as to where they are is revealed here. Photo by ICE36, an online casino.