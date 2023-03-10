For the curious.
Snow jokes: 30 of the best one-liners when it’s snowing - from ‘snow and tell’ to ‘licence to chill’

These are 30 of the best snow jokes that you can ‘snow and tell’ your friends and family

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
8 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:13pm
Large areas of the UK are covered in snow and sleet. (Getty Images)
Large areas of the UK are experiencing snow and sleet in a cold snap which is comparable to The Beast from the East. Chilly conditions have caused widespread travel chaos, train delays and school closures throughout the UK.

But rather than focusing on the negative views associated with the white stuff from the heavens, why not try and look on the brighter side?

With that in mind, are some of the best snow jokes, puns and memes for you to entertain your friends and family with while sledging or building snowmen in your garden.

Best snow jokes

  • What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?

Answer:  Snow and tell.

  • What is a mountain’s favourite type of candy?

Answer: Snow caps

  • What is it called when a snowman loses his temper?

Answer: A meltdown!

  • What do you call a snowman with a six pack?

Answer: An ab-dominal snowman

  • What does a snowman have for breakfast?

Answer: Frosties!

  • Did you hear the serious story about the winter?

Answer: It’s snow joke

  • Why does nobody like meeting up with the snowman?

Answer: He’s always so flaky!

  • What does a snowman use to travel around?

Answer: An icicle!

  • How does a penguin build a LEGO house?

Answer: Igloos it together!

  • What do feet do when it snows?

Answer: They go toe-boganning!

  • Why didn’t the snowman go to the party?

Answer: He had snow-one to go with!

  • What do you call a snowman party

Answer: A snowball!

  • What do snowmen call their offspring?

Answer: Chill-dren!

  • What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?

Answer: Frostbite!

  • What kind of money do snowmen use in the North Pole?

Answer: Cold Cash!

  • What happened when the snowgirl had a fight with the snowboy?

Answer: She gave him the cold shoulder!

  • What sort of ball doesn’t bounce?

Answer: A snowball

  • Why did the boy keep his trumpet in the freezer?

Answer: Because he liked cool music!

  • What do snowmen wear on their heads?

Answer: Ice caps

  • What do you call a snowman in the summer?

Answer: A puddle

  • What do snowmen eat for lunch?

Answer: Icebergers!

  • What’s an igg?

Answer: A snow house without a loo!

  • What is a snowman’s favourite pet?

Answer: A B-Lizzard

  • What is a snowman’s favourite food?

Answer: Chilli

  • What sandwiches do snowmen avoid?

Answer: A tuna melt!

  • How do snowmen greet each other?

Answer: Ice to meet you!

  • What happened to the snowman boxer?

Answer: He was knocked out cold!

  • What does the baby snowman call his dad?

Answer: Pop-sicle!

  • Where did they put the snowman who was misbehaving?

Answer: Ice-olation!

  • What is special about the snowman spy?

Answer: He has a licence to chill!

