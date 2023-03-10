These are 30 of the best snow jokes that you can ‘snow and tell’ your friends and family

Large areas of the UK are covered in snow and sleet. (Getty Images)

But rather than focusing on the negative views associated with the white stuff from the heavens, why not try and look on the brighter side?

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that in mind, are some of the best snow jokes, puns and memes for you to entertain your friends and family with while sledging or building snowmen in your garden.

Best snow jokes

What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?

Answer: Snow and tell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is a mountain’s favourite type of candy?

Answer: Snow caps

What is it called when a snowman loses his temper?

Answer: A meltdown!

What do you call a snowman with a six pack?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: An ab-dominal snowman

What does a snowman have for breakfast?

Answer: Frosties!

Did you hear the serious story about the winter?

Answer: It’s snow joke

Why does nobody like meeting up with the snowman?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: He’s always so flaky!

What does a snowman use to travel around?

Answer: An icicle!

How does a penguin build a LEGO house?

Answer: Igloos it together!

What do feet do when it snows?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: They go toe-boganning!

Why didn’t the snowman go to the party?

Answer: He had snow-one to go with!

What do you call a snowman party

Answer: A snowball!

What do snowmen call their offspring?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: Chill-dren!

What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?

Answer: Frostbite!

What kind of money do snowmen use in the North Pole?

Answer: Cold Cash!

What happened when the snowgirl had a fight with the snowboy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: She gave him the cold shoulder!

What sort of ball doesn’t bounce?

Answer: A snowball

Why did the boy keep his trumpet in the freezer?

Answer: Because he liked cool music!

What do snowmen wear on their heads?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: Ice caps

What do you call a snowman in the summer?

Answer: A puddle

What do snowmen eat for lunch?

Answer: Icebergers!

What’s an igg?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: A snow house without a loo!

What is a snowman’s favourite pet?

Answer: A B-Lizzard

What is a snowman’s favourite food?

Answer: Chilli

What sandwiches do snowmen avoid?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Answer: A tuna melt!

How do snowmen greet each other?

Answer: Ice to meet you!

What happened to the snowman boxer?

Answer: He was knocked out cold!

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does the baby snowman call his dad?

Answer: Pop-sicle!

Where did they put the snowman who was misbehaving?

Answer: Ice-olation!

What is special about the snowman spy?