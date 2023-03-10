Large areas of the UK are experiencing snow and sleet in a cold snap which is comparable to The Beast from the East. Chilly conditions have caused widespread travel chaos, train delays and school closures throughout the UK.
But rather than focusing on the negative views associated with the white stuff from the heavens, why not try and look on the brighter side?
Advertisement
Advertisement
With that in mind, are some of the best snow jokes, puns and memes for you to entertain your friends and family with while sledging or building snowmen in your garden.
Best snow jokes
- What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?
Answer: Snow and tell.
Advertisement
Advertisement
- What is a mountain’s favourite type of candy?
Answer: Snow caps
- What is it called when a snowman loses his temper?
Answer: A meltdown!
- What do you call a snowman with a six pack?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: An ab-dominal snowman
- What does a snowman have for breakfast?
Answer: Frosties!
- Did you hear the serious story about the winter?
Answer: It’s snow joke
- Why does nobody like meeting up with the snowman?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: He’s always so flaky!
- What does a snowman use to travel around?
Answer: An icicle!
- How does a penguin build a LEGO house?
Answer: Igloos it together!
- What do feet do when it snows?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: They go toe-boganning!
- Why didn’t the snowman go to the party?
Answer: He had snow-one to go with!
- What do you call a snowman party
Answer: A snowball!
- What do snowmen call their offspring?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: Chill-dren!
- What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?
Answer: Frostbite!
- What kind of money do snowmen use in the North Pole?
Answer: Cold Cash!
- What happened when the snowgirl had a fight with the snowboy?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: She gave him the cold shoulder!
- What sort of ball doesn’t bounce?
Answer: A snowball
- Why did the boy keep his trumpet in the freezer?
Answer: Because he liked cool music!
- What do snowmen wear on their heads?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: Ice caps
- What do you call a snowman in the summer?
Answer: A puddle
- What do snowmen eat for lunch?
Answer: Icebergers!
- What’s an igg?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: A snow house without a loo!
- What is a snowman’s favourite pet?
Answer: A B-Lizzard
- What is a snowman’s favourite food?
Answer: Chilli
- What sandwiches do snowmen avoid?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Answer: A tuna melt!
- How do snowmen greet each other?
Answer: Ice to meet you!
- What happened to the snowman boxer?
Answer: He was knocked out cold!
Advertisement
Advertisement
- What does the baby snowman call his dad?
Answer: Pop-sicle!
- Where did they put the snowman who was misbehaving?
Answer: Ice-olation!
- What is special about the snowman spy?
Answer: He has a licence to chill!