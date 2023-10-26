One TikTok user has gone viral for her ‘amazing’ Halloween decorations which include a very creepy optical illusion

A TikTok user has gone viral on the social media platform for her ‘amazing’ Halloween decorations which include a very creepy optical illusion. Photo by TikTok/Shelby Kreutzberg.

Every Halloween, many people not only dress themselves up to look suitably spooky but they also dress their home to look totally terrifying too.

And, in the age of social media, many people proudly show off their scary seasonal decorations online, gaining lots of praise from fellow Halloween-lovers. It’s fair to say that some people make their decorations more extreme than others, and one person has gone viral on TikTok for their very enthusiastic and spine-chilling effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelby Kreutzberg, who goes by the TikTok handle @shelbykreutzberg, took to the popular social media platform to show off the amazingly spooky decorations she hung in the hallway of her home in preparation for Tuesday 31 October. Since she uploaded her video earlier this month it has been viewed 3.6 million times and gained more than 300,000 likes and also more than 2,400 comments.

The caption of the video is “Haunted hallway is complete", with the addition of the bat emoji. You can view the video for yourself below.

The song “This Is Halloween” from the Tim Burton classic Halloween film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” plays in the background of the video, as Kreutzberg shows off moody purple lights lining the hallway’s ceilings. The lights are covered in a transparent mesh material which look like spider webs and several bats also dangle down below.

So far, somewhat normal in terms of home decorations for the time of year - but then things get much creepier when the video pans to the walls. There’s an ornate frame which holds what appears to be an old-fashioned portrait of a little boy that at first glance looks like a normal lenticular image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But then Kreutzberg, who refers to herself as ‘OG creator of the #HauntedHallway’, walks past it and angles the camera back on the picture from another angle. That’s when viewers can see that the little boy becomes a much more sinister figure, with black running from his eyes, in something that looks like an optical illusion.

A TikTok user has gone viral on the social media platform for her ‘amazing’ Halloween decorations which include a very creepy optical illusion. Photo by TikTok/Shelby Kreutzberg.

‘Amazing’ decorations

The decorations have won lots of praise from lovers of the spooky season, and commended her for her next-level decorating abilities. “Wow, I thought my house was good. This is AWESOME!!!!!!!”, one said. Another added: “Whoa!!! This puts my Halloween hallway to SHAME!!! This is AMAZING!!!!!!” One said: “Yes mama, you put that work in!”

One person who was particularly impressed joked that they would like to stay in Kreutzberg’s home to enjoy her decorations first-hand. She said: “Do you have a spare room for rent? It's my dream!”. Others appealed for Kreutzberg to make a ‘how to’ video so they could emulate her decorations in their own homes. One said: “Could you make a tutorial! I love this idea for a hallway!”

Kreutzberg, who has more than 4,400 followers on TikTok, has also teased fans in her bio that there’s more seasonal decorations to come. She wrote: “Stay tuned for the Christmas update.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another person who has gone all-out with her Halloween decorations, and has found viral TikTok fame for them too, is Katelyn McLaughlin. She has made 12 skeletons look like Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour in a display that she has called the ‘ScarEras Tour’.