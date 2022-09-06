Brazilian model, Adriana Lima has announced the birth of her third child, a baby boy with her film producer boyfriend

Adriana Lima has given birth to her first child with boyfriend, Andre Lemmers. Their son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born on 29 August 2022, in Santa Monica, California.

The Brazilian supermodel, 41, who lives in Miami, took to Instagram to announce the birth of her new baby boy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a close-up photo of her newborn son’s eye, and revealed that his unique name is inspired by his eye colour.

Adriana has announced the birth of her new baby boy Cyan.

In the caption of the photo, Lima wrote: “Cyan is the colour between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light.

“Cyan is the colour of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list.

“Cyan now is our favorite colour… the colour of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS. 08/29/22.”

Adriana and Andre have chosen the name Cyan for their baby boy.

The announcement post gathered thousands of messages from friends and fans, all sending their well wishes to the model.

Fellow Victoria Secret Alum were quick to send their love, Irina Shayk said: “Little angel congrats ❤️❤️❤️,” while Shanina Shaik wrote: “Beautiful bundle of joy! Congratulations.”

French model and Angel alum, Noémie Lenoir, wrote: “Congratulations Adriana. Welcome to this world Cyan you will be filled with love with your super mom.❤️😘😍”

In February, Adrianna took to TikTok to announce that she was expecting her first child with Andre. The adorable video shows a compilation of clips where Andre “scares” Adrianna by jumping out and spooking her.

However, Adrianna is the one who “scares” Andre when she reveals that her pregnancy test came out positive. She captioned the TikTok: “Andre likes to scare me… but today is payback!”

Throughout the year, Adriana has been making regular appearances on red carpets, so fans have been able to see her baby bump gradually growing over the months.

Model Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show on April 19, 2022

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima attend the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala dinner during the 75th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 21, 2022

The couple attended various events at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where the model donned a selection of outfits including a golden, silk, cut-out gown - which proudly showcased all her baby curves.

They also made appearances together at Paris Fashion Week and Lima even walked the runway for Alexander Wang.

The supermodel, 41, already has two daughters, Valentina, 12, and Sienna, nine, from her previous marriage to Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

On Monday, Lima took to her Instagram stories to thank all her followers for their well-wishes.

She wrote: “Me and André are overwhelmed with all the amazing positive wishes and messages received from family and friends!

“Lots of feeding and diaper changes now that prevents me from answering everyone individually! Thank you and love to all!”