Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend have headed out on their “last date night” before becoming parents.

The Geordie Shore star, 32, and her boyfriend Jake Ankers, 31, announced they were expecting a baby in April this year.

Charlotte, who suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2016, said her second pregnancy was “a moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine”.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers at The Shard, London, (Credit @charlottegshore Instagram)

Since announcing the news, the reality star has kept fans up to date with every aspect of her pregnancy, including names, symptoms and tips.

She has even planned for her birth to be on television, as part of her 10-part reality show that follows her pregnancy journey.

In June, Charlotte revealed that the baby would be a girl, following an extravagant baby shower.

Geordie Shore stars Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan were in attendance among other famous faces.

This week, Charlotte and Jake had their “last date night before parenthood”, as the pair enjoyed a meal at The Shard in London.

Charlotte, who is 39 weeks pregnant, wore a blue midi dress from In The Style - which she is an ambassador for - and heels.

Charlotte Crosby attends a photocall to launch 'In The Style' campaign at Ballie Ballerson on March 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

She posted pictures of their date to Instagram telling her 8.2 million followers: “OUR VERY LAST DATE NIGHT BEFORE PARENTHOOD.

“Can I have some appreciation for the heels please. 39 weeks and literally still in the heels. What a gorgeous surprise THANKYOU Jake for just absolutely everything!

“I love you so much. Ready for this next adventure/ chapter with you and our baba! We gunna be the little A team with such an amazing man by our sides.”

In the social media post, the expectant mother also thanked her “bestie” James Silk for doing her hair.

Charlotte rose to fame as one of the orginal cast members of MTV’s Geordie Shore, which she starred in from 2011 to 2016.

Throughout her time on the reality show, she had an on/off relationship with fellow cast member Gaz Beadle.

The same year she left the show, she suffered an ectopic pregnancy whilst Gaz was away filming Ex on the Beach alongside Lillie Lexie Gregg.