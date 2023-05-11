Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has married partner G Flip after dating for one year. Stause and the Australian musician, who is non-binary, went public with their relationship during a reunion episode of the Netflix series last year.

On Wednesday (10 May), Stause posted an Instagram video which featured various clips of her and G Flip throughout their relationship, with a picture of them two of them getting married at the end of the reel. The video is set to the song Be Your Man by G Flip.

In the caption, Stause wrote: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip [heart emoji]”

Speaking to People, a source said: “They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them.”

Who is Chrishell Stause?

Stause is an American actress best known for her role on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the work and lives of real estate agents who work at the Oppenheim Group, a high end real estate firm in Los Angeles which specialises in selling luxury homes.

Stause was born in Kentucky on 21 July 1981 and began her acting career in 2005, when she was cast as Amanda Dillon in the soap All My Children. After the show was cancelled, Stause went on to appear in shows like Body of Proof, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

Alongside her acting career, Stause is also a real estate agent, hence her involvement in Selling Sunset on Netflix. She has been a main cast member of the series since it began in 2019 alongside Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn and Maya Vander.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion on November 24, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

In 2020, Stause appeared as one of the celebrities on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars. She and professional dancing partner Gleb Savchenko ultimately came in eighth place.

From 2006 to 2007, Strause was engaged to Glee star Matthew Morrison, however the two never made it down the aisle.

Speaking to Star Magazine, Strause said: “I decided to break off our engagement because I believed he was seeing other people and just wasn’t ready to fully commit.”

In 2014 it was announced that she and actor Justin Hartley (This is Us, Smallville) were dating and in 2016 they got engaged. The two married the following year, in October 2017 however in 2019 they went their separate ways, with their divorce being finalised in February 2021.

Following her divorce, Stause briefly dated Dancing with the Stars dancer Kep Motsepe and her Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim before confirming her relationship with G Flip in May 2022.

Who is G Flip?

G Flip is an Australian musician who released their debut studio album in August 2019, titled About Us.

Over the course of their career, G Flip has won awards like Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the AIR Awards in 2019, Best Australian Act at the MTV Europe Music Video Awards in 2020, Breakthrough Act of 2019 at the Music Victoria Awards in 2019 and Live Pop Act of the Year at the National Live Music Awards in 2019.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )

G Flip came out as non binary in June 2021 in an Instagram post, in which they wrote: “I’m non-binary mother f**kers! Big props to those who have been educating and advocating for the NB community the last few years. Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life. Gonna use they/them pronouns from now on too. I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie… also go pies.”

How long have they been together?

While it’s unclear exactly how long the two have been together, Stause confirmed their relationship in May 2022 during a reunion episode of Selling Sunset.

Stause said: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening on May 04, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Drake's Hollywood)