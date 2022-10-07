The Newcastle born racer has died aged 26

Chrissy Rouse died at the age of 26 (David Yeomans Photography)

Tributes are pouring in for the Newcastle born Superbike star Chrissy Rouse.

The 26 year old passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday (6 October), just days after an horrific crash at Donington Speedway.

The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board has promised to look into the incident and how it occured.

Who was Chrissy Rouse?

Chrissy Rouse was a British Superbike Star born in Newcastle.

Rouse regularly raced in the Bennets Superbike Championships, but was also known by fans of the sport for his expert commentary role on Eurosports live coverage of the championship including coverage of Bol d’Or 24 hours.

The Newcastle born racer began racing at a young age, riding a Malugati 50 at the age of seven before moving onto motocross and then to circuit racing in 2008.

At the age of 14, Rouse lifted the Aprilla Superteen’s Championship title and went on to dominate the Triumph Triple Challenge season with 10 wins and numerous top three results.

Rouse progressed through the Superstock classes and won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2020 with the Crowe Performance BMW team.

After a year apart, Rouse and Crowe performance came together again this year and moved into the Superbike classes.

Earlier this year, Rouse released a documentary that followed his journey towards his 2020 Superstock Championship victory, titled Chasing the Championship.

The film is available to watch via Amazon Prime .

The official description reads: “Chrissy Rouse is not your typical bike racer. Part time maths teacher and successful podcast host, he faced a huge challenge in 2020 to come back from injury and compete for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 title.

“This film tells the story of how COVID-19 impacted his team, shattered his plans and ultimately threw him a lifeline for his recovery and championship hopes.”

How did Chrissy Rouse die?

The Newcastle rider suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a fellow rider during the first lap of his race at Donington Park on Sunday (2 October).

Rouse was treated at the side of the track and before he was rushed to the circuit’s medical centre where he was put in a coma.

The 26-year old had emergency neurosurgery at Nottingham hospital, but passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon where he was surrounded by his family members.

Tributes for Chrissy Rouse

A number of high profile racers have paid tribute to Rouse, including fellow competitors Peter Hickman, Glenn Irwin and Tarran Mackenzie.

Peter Hickman posted on Twitter: “Gutted, it was a pleasure to know you and share a track with you champ. RIP.”

Glenn Irwin also paid tribute on Twitter to Rouse, who also worked as a maths teacher. Irwin wrote: “How could someone who spent so much of his life at a race track still find time to qualify as a maths teacher?

“How could someone who spent so much of his time behind a desk become a British Champion?

“How could that same person be the main man behind chasin the racin constantly entertain us on a regular basis?

“Chrissy Rouse you were a truly talented person. Always smiling. Rest in peace.”