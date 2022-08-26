Carsyn Soto took to her TikTok account to share the reason her and her boyfriend have separate bedrooms

A woman, who lives in America, has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she recently moved in with her boyfriend but they sleep in separate bedrooms.

Carsyn Soto has amassed 2.7 million views on a clip showing her bedroom and her boyfriend’s bedroom, while explaining how they’ve both chosen to decorate their individual spaces.

“When you and your boyfriend finally move in together but you want separate rooms so you can still have your own space and decorate how you want,” she wrote.

Carsyn Soto shared how her bedroom had more neutral and earthy elements (@Carsynvsoto - TikTok)

Carsyn captioned the video, writing: "At least he keeps his room clean most of the time."

Footage of the rooms show Carsyn has opted for a neutral coloured bedroom, while her boyfriend has decorated with a darker aesthetic.

The video has amassed mixed comments, with one person saying: “Having separate rooms doesn’t invalidate the relationship!”

Other people were left confused by the arrangement, with someone commenting: “So you’re roommates”

A third wrote: "Okay but question? do you guys sleep in the same room?? Curious!"

Soto also shared the darker bedroom that belongs to her boyfriend Ben (@Carsynvsoto - TikTok)

However, others jumped to the side of the couple and expressed how the arrangement works for them.

One commenter said: "My bf has ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and I’m NT (neurotypical). We have separate bedrooms so he can create as many piles of organized chaos as he wants without driving me crazy,"

Another added: "Why is it even a thing that if your dating you HAVE to sleep in the same bed and stuff like I need my own space."

A TikTok couple have defended their seperate bedrooms in their new house (@carsyn.soto - Instagram)

Carsyn, who has been with her boyfriend Ben for just over a year, shared several videos of the couple’s bedrooms and how they’ve chosen to decorate.

In one video she shows her neutral bedroom and details how she achieved a natural aesthetic.

In another video, Carsyn shows Ben’s room and his “clean boy aesthetic”.