Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the celebrity-filled guest list for Lena’s third marriage

Lena Headey has tied the knot in Puglia, Italy with actor husband Marc Menchaca after two years of dating.

The 49-year-old British actress known from her role as Queen Cersei in HBO’s Game of Thrones married Ozark’s Russ Langmore over the weekend, on 6 October.

The newlyweds were joined by a stellar guest list including co-stars and friends, Peter Dinklage, Joe Jonas, Emilia Clarke, Rick Astley and Sophie Turner.

Lena Headey has married Ozark actor Marc Menchaca (pic:getty)

Headey’s on-screen lover and brother, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was also seen at the intimate Italian ceremony through pictures shared to social media.

While most of their relationship, including the wedding ceremony, has been kept out of the public eye, Lena and Marc have been in a relationship since November 2020.

Advertisement

The rumours surrounding whether they were dating or not were confirmed when a close friend of the couple spoke to the Sun when the British actress was considering moving to the United States.

Lena’s on-screen brothers Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were in attendance to her secret wedding (Pic:Getty)

They said: “Lena now sees herself living in the States for the foreseeable future. It’s where the parts are for her, and she’s got a blossoming relationship with Marc, so she sees no point in her living in the UK.

“Dan [Lena’s ex-husband] is still pretty cut up about the break-up and is worried about how often he’ll see his little girl [Teddy] as Lena plans to take her with her when she moves from London.”

Lena’s secret Italian wedding marks her third time down the aisle as she has previously been married to Irish musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013, who she shares her son Wylie with.

Advertisement

Lena Headey has married for the third time (Pic:Getty)

As previously mentioned, Lena was also married to Dan Cadan for a year in 2018 after welcoming their daughter Teddy in 2015.

Although Lena seems to be celebrating a happy and positive weekend, the actress has faced some legal battles earlier this year after her cameo feature was reportedly cut from the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to Variety, Headey owed at least $500,000 to a UK agency for her role in the movie and was then sued for $1.5 million for not paying the fee and “breaching” her contract.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Ser Jaime Lannister and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.