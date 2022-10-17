Floyd was killed in May 2020 in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin

George Floyd’s family are distraught over remarks made by Kanye West who claimed that the 46-year-old died from an overdose of fentanyl.

George Floyd died in May 2020 after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, 46, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, restricting his breathing.

Despite distressing footage being released of George Floyd pleading that he couldn’t breathe, Chauvin was found guilty of murder by causing brain damage and heart failure.

George Floyd died in May 2020 after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin restricted his breathing for over nine minutes (Pic:Getty)

Over two years later, rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has continued to cause outrage with a controversial remark about Floyd’s devastating death.

Ye appeared on the Boozy Drink Champs podcast and claimed that the 46-year-old Dad had been “hit with fentanyl”.

Advertisement

He said: “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Kanye West has continued to cause outrage with controversial remarks (Pic:Getty)

Ye referenced to fentanyl mimic Derek Chauvin, who also tried to blame drugs in Floyd’s system and not the lack of oxygen when on trial.

However, a doctor told the court before Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in jail, that the cause of death was lack of oxygen caused by the former police officer’s knee.

After Ye’s controversial comments about Floyd’s death were revealed, the family of North Carolina-born Floyd shared how distraught they were.

Advertisement

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison for murdering George Floyd (Pic:Getty)

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney from Texas who has previously represented the Floyd family for a wrongful death lawsuit, voiced his outrage on Twitter.

He said: “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

A candle burns in front of a the drawn portrait of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado on June 6, 2020, during a protest over his death in police custody

Advertisement