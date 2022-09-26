The Stone Roses singer has been compared to “a drunk uncle at wedding” by fans

Ian Brown has left fans unimpressed after opening his first UK headline tour in a decade without a band.

Fans of the Stone Roses singer have taken to social media comparing his performance at Leeds O2 Academy on Sunday night to a “karaoke show”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old, who has been described by gig goers as “a drunk uncle at wedding”, used just a backing track at his sold-out Yorkshire gig.

Ian Brown of The Stone Roses performs on day 2 of the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 14, 2013 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Rob Harrison/Getty Images)

Having paid between £40 to £50 to attend the first gig on the artists UK tour, fans were left furious that he had no band on stage with him.

One fan posted a video from the gig on Twitter, writing: “Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at Leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

“I’m a life long fan but it was bad.#ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too p***** to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight.”

Another fan, who praised Ian’s studio albums, described his performance at the opening show as a “drunk uncle doing karaoke at a wedding”.

They wrote: “I used to love Ian Brown and I still do when it comes to his studio solo albums, but, I don’t think I’ll ever go see him live. He always sounds dog shit. Kinda like your drunk uncle doing karaoke at a wedding.”

Two gig goers claimed they walked out of the show because it was a “let down”.

One said: “Me and my wife lasted 36 minutes exactly before walking out. I think the auto tune on the microphone lasted 3 songs. Real shame as I was looking forward to seeing him solo as only ever seen stone roses. No band at all was a let down.”

Fans have also taken to Facebook to complain about the “disappointing” concert, with one woman calling his performance “glorified karaoke”.

Ian’s setlist had 23 songs, including his hits FEAR, First World Problems and Time Is My Everything.

The former Stone Roses rocker is set to play at Glasgow O2 Academy tonight and has eight more shows before he finishes at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Friday 7 October.

Ian Brown (L) and John Squire of The Stone Roses headline The Virgin Media Stage on day 1 of the V Festival at Hylands Park on August 18, 2012 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Ian’s Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham gigs are also sold out.