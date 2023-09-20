Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have revealed that their newborn son is called Wilde

NTA 2023 host Joel Dommett (who at one time thought he might miss the awards because his wife Hannah was heavily pregnant at the time) is now the proud father of a newborn son. Joel and Hannah announced the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram and wrote: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett, Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s.”

The couple, who did not reveal their baby’s sex during Hannah’s pregnancy, reportedly met when Hannah slid into his DMs following his appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2016. Joel and Hannah married in 2019 in Mykonos.

For their wedding in 2019, Joel wore a grey suit and trainers whilst Hannah looked very elegant in a bridal gown by Rue De Seine. The couple announced their engagement in December 2017 after dating for a year.

Before the birth of son Wilde, Hannah Cooper revealed on her Instagram that she “was hoping for a wedding anniversary baby as a distraction for the fact I didn’t get a card.” The couple’s wedding date was on the 9th September 2019.

Have any other celebrities named their son Wilde?

In 2022, the rapper Eve revealed that she had given birth to her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. The couple named their son, ‘Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.’ Page Six reported that “The ‘Let Me Blow Ya Mind’ rapper, 42, announced in October 2021 that she was pregnant for the first time.”