American actress Kaley Cuoco, who you may recognise from TV shows like The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant , has announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey ( Ozark , Outer Range ) have welcomed the arrival of their baby girl.

Cuoco announced the news that they were expecting in an Instagram post last year.

When did she give birth?

On Instagram, Cuoco revealed that she gave birth to her and Pelphrey’s daughter on 30 March.

Sharing a series of pictures of herself, Pelphrey and their baby girl, Cuoco wrote: “3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Pelphrey also posted his own announcement on his Instagram account, writing: “ “You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.” - Rumi. My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle... Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30 Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kayleycuoco You are incredible.”

When did she announce the pregnancy?

In October last year on Instagram, Cuoco posted a series of pictures of herself and boyfriend Pelphrey to announce the news that the couple were expecting a baby girl. The pictures included the two holding a cake with pink icing in the middle, Pelphrey holding a babygrow and the couple sharing a kiss whilst holding mugs that say “Papa Bear” and “Mama Bear”.

In the caption, Cuoco wrote: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Over on his own Instagram account, Pelphrey also shared the news with his followers, posting some of the same pictures as Cuoco, and writing: “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco”

How long have Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey been together?

Cuoco made her relationship with Pelphrey Instagram official in 2022 after posting a collection of photos of them together in May.

The pictures, which have since been deleted, along with the majority of Cuoco’s Instagram feed, included some cosy looking polaroids of the couple, as well as a shot of Pelphrey kissing Cuoco on the cheek.

Cuoco captioned the post: “Life lately. ‘The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey’.”

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

They made their public debut as a couple later that month, when they joined producer Greg Berlanti as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Berlanti is the executive producer of The Flight Attendant, which stars Cuoco.

It’s unclear how long the two have been together for, however their relationship announcement on Instagram came shortly after Cuoco had her divorce from equestrian Karl Cook finalised.

Who has Kaley Cuoco dated in the past?

Whilst Cuoco was starring on The Big Bang Theory, she secretly dated co-star Johnny Galecki (The Conners, Roseanne), who played Leonard, for around two years, from 2007 to 2009.

Speaking about their relationship in an interview with CBS! Watch magazine in 2010, Cuoco said: “It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it. It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together… We knew how to keep it deep inside and never bring it on that set, ever.”

She said that keeping their relationship a secret “wasn’t as fun as we wanted it to be” and added that hiding their romance eventually “took a little bit of a toll” on them both.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco attend the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York at Chateau Marmont on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Talking to the same publication in 2013, Galecki said: “We’re dear friends, still. Kaley’s not just an ex, she’s part of my life. I just don’t like to speak about it.”

More recently, Cuoco and Galecki spoke candidly about their romance on the set of the American sitcom. Chatting to Vanity Fair , Cuoco said: “I think a lot of what made Leonard and Penny work so well was my relationship with Johnny off camera, which turned into such sarcastic banter that bled into Penny and Leonard.

“Johnny and I’s relationship, in a way, was mimicking Penny and Leonard. They were always giving each other s**t, and Johnny and I have a similar relationship—which you do after years of being together. We’ve always had each other’s backs, and you can’t lose that. And I do think it happened on-screen. It made our relationship funny and endearing.”

In 2011, Cuoco got engaged to Josh Resnik, however their engagement ended by March 2012, and in 2013, after three months of dating, she then became engaged to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting attend The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )

The two tied the knot on 31 December 2013 in California. It was in September 2015 that they announced that they had decided to go their separate ways, with their divorce finalised on 9 May 2016.

A representative for Cuoco said in a statement at the time: “Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting have mutually decided to end their marriage. They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter.”

In late 2016, she started dating equestrian Karl Cook and the two got engaged on 30 November 2017. They married on 30 June 2018, however, the two shared the news of their split via a joint statement in September 2021, which said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook arrive at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Pits event hosted by Kaley Cuoco at The Mayan on November 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Cuoco spoke candidly about her past relationships in an interview with Glamour , where she said: “I will never get married again. You can literally put that on the cover.”