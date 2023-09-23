Telling news your way
Is it too late to head to Kylie Minogue’s London Tension pop-up shop?

Kylie Minogue posed with fans at her Tension pop-up shop in London’s Piccadilly

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
3 minutes ago
Dressed in a sequined green dress, Kylie Minogue was more than happy to pose for photographs with her fans at her Tension pop-up shop in London’s Piccadilly. For those of you who are in the capital on Saturday September 23, 2023, head to the pop-up to discover exclusive merchandise related to her latest album, ‘Tension.’ 

NME reported that items available at the pop-up shop include “limited edition and individually numbered copies of ‘Tension’ on vinyl, as well as limited-edition signed prints and lithographs. New limited edition candles, bespoke clothing, merchandise and event memorabilia are also set to appear in the pop-up store, as well as bottles of the singer’s own brand of rosé wine, which have been rebranded to celebrate the release of ‘Tension.”

Kylie MInogue recently spoke to BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty about watching her latest single Padam Padam go viral on TikTok. She said: “It’s the first time in my career that I’ve been able to see it unfold. The way that it took off and just became this ‘thing,’ right in front of me, day by day by day. She went on to say that “If it was Neighbour hysteria time now, I mean, I dread to think what myself, Jason and Guy would have got up to on TikTok..”

Where is Kylie Minogue’s ‘Tension’ pop-up located?

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Tension’ pop-up is located at 55 Regent Street in London?

When does Kylie Minogue’s ‘Tension’ pop-up end?

Kylie Minogue’s pop-up shop opened on Friday September 22, 2023 and closes on Sunday September 24. 

When does Kylie Minogue’s residency in Vegas begin?

Kylie Minogue will begin her U.S residency in Vegas on November 3, 2023 at the new Voltaire performance venue at the Venetian Resort.

