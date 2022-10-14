Meryl Streep is set to become a grandmother again as her daughter, actress Grace Gummer is expecting her first child with producer husband Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep, 73, is set to become a grandmother again as her daughter Grace Gummer is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Ronson.

Just a few months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary in August, Streep’s daughter has confirmed the happy news by showing off her growing baby bump at an event in New York.

The 36-year-old actress, who lives in Los Angeles, revealed her new curves in an orange, ribbed midi dress, at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party, on Tuesday, 11 October.

Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)

According to an insider source, Ronson, 47, and Gummer, 36, are “thrilled” about the baby news, and that Ronson “has always wanted to be a dad,” an insider told PageSix .

This baby announcement comes after Meryl’s eldest daughter, Mamie, 39, welcomed a baby boy in February 2019.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine)

For their anniversary in August, Ronson shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram and said that his wife made him “someone who spouts hallmark nonsense.”

Ronson continued: “Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest.”

The Grammy Award-winning Producer took to Instagram, last year, to announce that he had tied the knot, with one simple black and white photo of the couple on their big day.

In the caption, Ronson wrote: “To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life.”

(L-R) Samantha Ronson, Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson and Annabelle Dexter-Jones attend W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine)

In the photo, Grace is all smiles after their ceremony, and is wearing a stunning white gown, with plunging neckline.

Whilst Mark is shown wearing a smart pinstripe suit and a traditional yarmulke in respect of the Jewish upbringing

The couple dated for a year prior to getting married, and got engaged just three months before the big day.

As the Delta variant of Coronavirus was cancelling an postponing wedding across the world, they chose to cut down their guest list to just close friends and family.

Gummer was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, but they separated after just 42 days of marriage.

Ronson was previously married to French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume, who he was with for six years, until they separated in 2017.

Actress Meryl Streep and Don Gummer pose on the red carpet for the 87th Oscars on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Grace is the daughter of sculptor Don Gummer and Academy-Award-winning actress, Meryl Streep.