Meryl Streep set to become a grandma again as daughter is expecting first child with husband Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep is set to become a grandmother again as her daughter, actress Grace Gummer is expecting her first child with producer husband Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep, 73, is set to become a grandmother again as her daughter Grace Gummer is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Ronson.
Just a few months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary in August, Streep’s daughter has confirmed the happy news by showing off her growing baby bump at an event in New York.
The 36-year-old actress, who lives in Los Angeles, revealed her new curves in an orange, ribbed midi dress, at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party, on Tuesday, 11 October.
Most Popular
According to an insider source, Ronson, 47, and Gummer, 36, are “thrilled” about the baby news, and that Ronson “has always wanted to be a dad,” an insider told PageSix.
This baby announcement comes after Meryl’s eldest daughter, Mamie, 39, welcomed a baby boy in February 2019.
Advertisement
For their anniversary in August, Ronson shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram and said that his wife made him “someone who spouts hallmark nonsense.”
Ronson continued: “Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest.”
The Grammy Award-winning Producer took to Instagram, last year, to announce that he had tied the knot, with one simple black and white photo of the couple on their big day.
Advertisement
In the caption, Ronson wrote: “To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life.”
In the photo, Grace is all smiles after their ceremony, and is wearing a stunning white gown, with plunging neckline.
Whilst Mark is shown wearing a smart pinstripe suit and a traditional yarmulke in respect of the Jewish upbringing
The couple dated for a year prior to getting married, and got engaged just three months before the big day.
Advertisement
As the Delta variant of Coronavirus was cancelling an postponing wedding across the world, they chose to cut down their guest list to just close friends and family.
Gummer was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, but they separated after just 42 days of marriage.
Ronson was previously married to French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume, who he was with for six years, until they separated in 2017.
Grace is the daughter of sculptor Don Gummer and Academy-Award-winning actress, Meryl Streep.
Acting runs in the family, as Grace is also an actress, and has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including American Horror Story (2013) and Mr Robot (2016–2019).