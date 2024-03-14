Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mollie King has nearly reached the finish line of her Pedal Power challenge for Red Nose Day 2024.

The Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter was set the task of cycling 500km this week in aid of raising money for Comic Relief. With the end finally in sight, Greg James revealed the massive total of how much has been raised so far on his Radio 1 Breakfast show this morning, with King visibly emotional when she heard the huge six-figure tally.

Comic Relief will be taking place on Friday March 15 and will be the last season for comedian Lenny Henry who announced he is leaving the charity event after 40 years.

So, what is Mollie King doing for Comic Relief, how can you follow her cycle route, when will she finish and how much has she raised so far? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Mollie King doing for Comic Relief?

Mollie King is taking part in the Pedal Power challenge cycling 500km across England. Taking place over five days, the BBC Radio 1 presenters set off on Monday (March 11), during the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James.

Speaking about why she is taking part in the challenge, The Saturdays spoke about her father, who passed away in November 2022 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. King said: "Just over a year ago, I suddenly lost my dad. It came about very unexpectedly. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour and passed away three months later. It’s still really hard to talk about - I hate talking about him in the past tense. But when I was asked to do this, I thought I have to do it."

"I want to help people who are struggling, and that is exactly what Comic Relief does. They are amazing. They help people who are homeless, struggling with poverty and struggling with bereavement - amongst so many other things."

What is Mollie King's cycle route?

King began her cycling journey by setting off from Radio 1 in London. She has already travelled to Towcester, Burton-upon-Trent and Salford and is en route to Leeds today, before the final leg of her journey will see her cycle to her father's hometown of Hull on Friday (March 15). King has been sharing regular updates on her route and progress on Instagram.

The journey has been tough going, with her colleague, Greg James offering her words of support after she revealed it was a "struggle". King said: "It's tough, it's really tough. I'm drained. I feel like I haven't had any kind of recovery since getting off the bike. My muscles are just like, 'oh we're doing this again?' It's pretty brutal. I think at the start there was so much excitement and adrenaline that kept me going and now I'm drained. It feels like every push of that peddle feels like more of a struggle."

How much has Mollie King raised for Comic Relief?

As of March 14, King revealed in a post on Instagram that she was raised a whopping £401,565 for Comic Relief. The total was revealed to King by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast show, with King looking visibly emotional in a reaction video shared on Instagram, telling viewers: "Thank you guys!" Adding: "400 thousand pounds?". The huge amount of money raised means that Greg James will be joining King on a scooter tomorrow.

When is Red Nose Day 2024?

Red Nose Day 2024 will take place on Friday, March 15, with all the action kicking off on BBC One from 7pm.