The Pussycat Doll and former Glasgow Warriors player have been dating for a little more than three years

Nicole Scherzinger has announced that she has got engaged to her boyfriend Thom Evans. The X Factor judge and member of popular girl group The Pussycat Dolls took to social media on Tuesday (27 June) to reveal the touching news.

The lovebirds seemingly took the next step of their relationship after the former Glasgow Warriors rugby star got down on one knee during a recent holiday to Hawaii. Heartwarming snaps showing Evans revealing the ring to Scherzinger and her shocked reaction, as well as the pair embracing in the aftermath were posted on Instagram, accompanied with the caption: "I said yes!"

Due to Scherzinger and Evans' huge following, the post was met with hundreds and thousands of likes and comments of friends, family and fans congratulating the soon-to-be-weds. Aquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa was among those to send their well wishes, replying: "Cheeeehuuuuuu. congratulations. [heart emojis] all my aloha", including fellow Pussycat, Kimberly Wyatt who said: "I'm so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!!!".

A number of Scherzinger's other big celebrity friends also commented such as Rebel Wilson, Paris Hilton, Laura Whitmore, Ronan Keating, Naomi Campbell, Gloria Gaynor and Rylan Clarke among many others.

Scherzinger and Evans have been dating for just more than three years after they met on the celebrity version of X Factor in 2019. The happy news comes after rumours that the pair had split have been circulating.

Here is everything you need to know about Nicole Scherzinger's new fiance.

Who is Thom Evans?

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have been together for just over three years before they got engaged in Hawaii on 27 June, 2023 - Credit: Instagram

Evans is a former international rugby union player from Scotland who played as a winger for Glasgow Warriors between 2006 and 2010, but famously had to cut his career short at the age of just 26 after suffering a neck injury.

Brother Max also played for Scotland and Glasgow Warriors alongside him, as they become the 20th set of brothers to ever represent the Scots. Thom also has previous experience as a model, taking part in a nude photoshoot for the Dieux du Stade calendar in 2010 and appearing on Scott's Porage Oats cereal boxes.

It turns out that Scherzinger is not the only one in the relationship with musical talent, as people will recognise the 38-year-old from his brief stint as a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, where he met his fiance. He starred as a member of Try Star alongside Levi Davis and Ben Foden and finished in fifth place.

Evans has also previously been a part of pop group Twen2y4Se7en which has toured as a support act for the likes of McFly, Peter Andre and Westlife in the past. He has even put on his dancing shoes, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 where he was partnered with Lithuanian professional Iveta Lukosiute and were voted out in the fifth week.

What is Thom Evans' net worth?

