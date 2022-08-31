Having spent £230,000 to look like Park Jimin, Oli London has issued an apology to the K-pop star and the Asian community

A white influencer who was slammed for spending over £230,000 on cosmetic surgery to look like BTS band member Park Jimin, has apologised to the K-pop star and the Asian community for their behaviour.

Oli London, 32, from London, became known in 2018 after appearing in an episode of a Barcroft TV documentary series, which followed their cosmetic journey to look Korean.

They explained that they are a “non-binary person who identifies as Korean”, while considering themself to be Transracial.

Jimin of the K-pop boy band BTS (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Transracial is the belief that you can identify as a different race than the one you were born.

London has had over £230,000 worth of surgeries since 2014, including a nose job, facelifts, regular anti-wrinkle injections and fillers, as well as a penis reduction - all of which have been criticised for being racist.

They came under fire earlier this year after saying they identify as Korean and tweeting an alteration of the South Korean flag in rainbow colours.

On Monday 29 August, London posted a YouTube video and released a letter in which they addressed the criticism surrounding their transformation and behaviour.

In the video titled ‘APOLOGY VIDEO (My Apology to Jimin and the Asian Community)’, Oli said they experienced bullying at school and that “issues with my self-esteem… has led me to becoming who I am today.”

They addressed their love for Jimin but said they have realised they can be happy without trying to be another person.

“I can’t be another person,” they said. “I just need to love myself”.

Oli London (pictured left) has apologised to Jimin (Getty Images)

At age 23, London relocated to South Korea for a year and said it “changed me completely as a person forever”.

“I found solace and happiness in K-pop and Korean culture, it gave me an escape from reality, and I funnelled all of my attention and love into someone who I greatly admired and idolised - Park Ji-min, London said in a statement.”

They continued by saying: “I apologize wholeheartedly to Jimin, to BTS, to ARMY and all the Asian community who may have found my obsession ‘too much,’ ‘creepy’ or ‘unhealthy.’

“I was simply trying to become someone I idolised, which I’m sure is something many K-pop fans can relate to.”

The apology comes as the YouTuber revealed they are undergoing therapy and mental health help to “try and become a better person and to try to deal with my multiple personality disorder, overly obsessive behaviour and my addiction to plastic surgery.”