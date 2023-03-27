Speculation regarding their relationship started forming after a TikTok video went viral which claimed to have seen the couple together on a dinner date

Gomez was also recently romantically linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the pair were reportedly seen kissing at a Lower East Side bowling alley on 14 January. Later that same month, she and Taggart were seen holding hands after having dinner together - however it seems like that relationship has quietly come to an end if the rumours regarding Gomez and Malik are true.

This is everything you need to know.

Are Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating?

Relationship rumours between Malik and Gomez started forming after fans claimed to have spotted them having dinner together in New York City. A TikTok user by the name @klarissa.mpeg went viral after she shared screenshots of text messages between her and a friend who said that served Gomez and Malik at a restaurant in Manhattan.

The text from the friend said: “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [the restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them.”

A report from Entertainment Tonight has also added fuel to the fire, stating that an eye witness claimed to have seen the couple walking “holding hands” and “kissing”.

Selena Gomez attends a screening of Apple’s “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” presented by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of “Spirited” at Metrograph on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

They said: “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City [on 23 March] around 10:30pm. They walked holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Malik and Gomez also follow each other on Instagram - this detail is somewhat significant on Malik’s behalf as he only follows 18 people on the social media platform. As well as Gomez, the former One Direction member also follows fellow musicians Sia, Ingrid Michaelson and One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, as well as director Martin Sorsese.

Earlier this month, however, Gomez made a TikTok which poked fun at her relationship status, lip synching to an audio which said: “I hate it when girls are like, “Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist”. Like girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

In the caption, Gomez added: “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

What has Gigi Hadid said about the rumours?

From 2015 to 2021, Malik was in an on and off relationship with American model Gigi Hadid, and in September 2020 the two welcomed their daughter Khai. Their relationship ended for good in October 2021, after Hadid’s mother accused Malik of hitting her. He later made a no contest plea to four charges of harassment, agreeing to 90 days probation for each count and to attend anger management classes.

Zayn Malik attends the Tom Ford Women’s Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on February 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

While Hadid hasn’t responded directly to the relationship rumours surrounding Malik and Gomez, an insider reportedly told US Magazine that she “has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating”.