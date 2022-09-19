Shane Nolan: “I just don’t understand following the coffin around with cameras everywhere and all over TV all day”

Shane Nolan has ignited flames on social media after posting his thoughts on the Queen’s death being broadcasted on TV.

Broadcasters including BBC and ITV have changed their schedules to focus on the life of the Royal, since her tragic passing on 8 September 2022.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is likely that regular TV listings will not resume until after the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.

Shane Nolan took to Twitter last Tuesday to vent about the coverage, writing: “I did love the queen, what a woman.

“I just don’t understand following the coffin around with cameras everywhere and all over TV all day.

“Now I know I know some people will be well into it and that’s fine but can anyone tell me what time @bbceastenders is on tonight. #alfiesback.”

The hashtag referred to the return of Alfie Moon on BBC’s EastEnders. He is set to return this autumn and actor Shane Richie, who plays the character, is Nolan’s father.

Just a few days before the Twitter post, Nolan showed his respects towards the Queen, praising her services towards the country.

“Such s*** news about the Queen. Whatever you think of her, what a woman and what a servant to this country of ours. #GodSaveTheQueen”

This left many divided on his recent tweet and wondering if it was genuine or not.

One wrote: “Absolutely disrespectful after all the Queen did over the years for the country I’d rather watch her safe arrival on her final journeys rather than eastenders. ”

Shane Nolan replied to the Tweet and doubled down on his opinion about the coverage.

Nolan wrote: “It’s not. It’s on all day every day. If that’s ur thing I completely respect it.

“I do dive in and watch bits here and there but it’s not for me. Sorry if that doesn’t fit ur agenda. I will watch the funeral for sure. ”

The BBC has received 670 complaints about the ‘wall-to-wall’ reporting about the Queen, while Prince Phillips death reached over 110,000 complaints from viewers according to The Guardian

BBC commented on the backlash from the coverage about Prince Phillips death, saying :“The passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally.

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed TV and Radio schedules.