Suzanne Somers, who starred in The Love Boat and Three’s Company, has died following a decades-long battle with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

US actress Suzanne Somers has passed away at the age of 76 and is survived by her husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce Somers Jr. Suzanne Somers’s family shared a statement and said: “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday.” The statement went on to say that “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

People magazine reported that “In addition to her iconic roles as Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company (1977-1981) and Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step (1991-1998). Somers also starred as Sheriff Hildy Granger in She’s the Sheriff (1987-1989). The actress was also known for her books-she penned over 25, and was a New York Times best-selling author- and for her health and beauty business ventures, namely the ThighMaster exercise equipment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July of this year, Suzanne took to her Instagram to share a photograph of her and husband Alan and to say that “Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know. I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again and I continue to bat it down.”

Suzanne went on to say: “My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you- and I love you!”

Suzanne’s son Bruce Somers Jr. commented on her Instagram post and said “Been betting on you my entire life! I love you Mom! And thank you everyone for your kind and thoughtful support and love.” Bruce Somers Jr was born in 1965 to Suzanne Somers and her then husband Bruce Somers Sr.

Suzanne went on to marry Alan Hamel and became a stepmother to his children Leslie and Stephen. Suzanne’s son Bruce studied film at UCLA and since 1999 has been the owner and Chief Storyteller of Sincbox Media and has worked with the likes of Microsoft and Proctor & Gamble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bruce is married to Caroline Somers, a chef and cookbook author and the couple share two daughters, Camelia and Violet. Bruce and his mother Suzanne were very close and Suzanne celebrated his birthday every year on her Instagram.

Who is Alan Hamel?