Rishi Sunak will become the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK, and first PM of Asian heritage, after winning the Tory leadership unopposed

Sir Graham Brady, who as chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives was overseeing the contest, said he received only one valid nomination form.

“Rishi Sunak is therefore elected the next leader of the Conservative Party,” he said.

What religion is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak is a practising Hindu and takes his Commons oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Sanskrit text. He was born in 1980 in Southampton to parents of Punjabi descent. His grandparents were born in India and emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, said: “It will be an historic moment if Rishi Sunak does become our first British Indian and Hindu prime minister, showing that the highest office in Britain can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds.

Rishi Sunak poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the World premiere of the Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, during the 2022 BFI London Film Festival in London on October 5, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“This will be a source of pride to many British Asians – including many who do not share Rishi Sunak’s Conservative politics. Most people in Britain rightly say the ethnicity and faith of the Prime Minister should not matter. They will judge Sunak on whether he can get a grip on the job at a very difficult time.

“But we should not underestimate this important social change.”

He pointed out that when Sunak was born, there had been no Asian or Black MPs in the post-war era.

What has he said about religion?

Sunak has spoken openly about being Hindu, stating in a 2015 interview with Business Standard: “British Indian is what I tick on the census, we have a category for it. I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my religious and cultural heritage is Indian, my wife is Indian. I am open about being hindu.

Sunak’s successful bid to be the newest Prime Minister takes place during Diwali , a religious Hindu festival which is celebrated across the world, and symbolises the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

The Hindu Forum of Britain tweeted that Sunak had written to the group sharing his best wishes with those celebrating Diwali, and said they are wishing him in return “every success on this auspicious day”.

Rishi Sunak with daughters Krisna, Anoushka and wife Akshata Murthy ahead of a speech while campaigning on July 23, 2022 in Grantham, England (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images,)

Prior to his election, the 1928 Institute, a University of Oxford-backed British Indian think tank, said it is “incredible” to see Sunak “closing in” on the Tory premiership.

A spokesman said: “Many of our grandparents were British subjects and now to see someone of Indian heritage in the UK’s highest office would be truly inspirational. Mr Sunak’s rise shows how the British Indian community has come a long way, and we hope this will serve as an inspiration for the next generation; although some will still attack Rishi Sunak for his heritage.

“Breaking this glass ceiling is a major achievement but we need more diversity in our government. We will judge Rishi by his policies and hope that our shared values across the diaspora such as seva are part of his leadership.”

Krishna Halai, 27, an operations manager in tech from London, said: “I can celebrate a Hindu PM given the history of colonisation by the British in India, we are breaking barriers in politics. But Rishi specifically and some of the Indian/Hindu POC [people of colour] in ministerial positions I don’t feel represents me and the kind of politics our families stood for when they first came to this country.”

Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

When asked whether the significance of Mr Sunak becoming Prime Minister will also resonate in India, she said: “Yes absolutely – the UK diaspora communicate with family in India, the WhatsApp groups will buzz with photos and messages about it. Whether it contributes to greater UK-India relations, I don’t know, but people will see it as a big step forward.”