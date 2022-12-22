We may see Sally Nugent every morning hosting BBC Breakfast but the presenter has been elusive about her private life

Sally Nugent who is the new regular presenter for BBC Breakfast (PA)

In recent months, BBC Breakfast has shaken up their lineup with a number of high-profile departures including that of Dan Walker and Louise Minchin. Remaining on the show, Sally Nugent established herself as one of the regular co-presenters of the Breakfast team after appearing on the Christmas Eve 2012 edition with Bill Turnbull, through to September 2021, as Minchin had left the show. Nugent is now one of the regular hosts of BBC One’s morning news programmes.

The presenter has been hosting alongside Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty and Walker, before he left for Channel 5. Before this role, she worked as a sports reporter for the BBC for a decade.

Speaking about joining the show at the time, she said: "It was a little bit overwhelming, I have to say when the news was announced on Wednesday. Word finally got out there. Thank you to everybody who sent me all those messages. I’m trying to get back to as many people as I can. But everyone was so, so nice. I couldn’t quite believe it. I’m just delighted to be here."

Despite being regularly featured, viewers have been curious to know more about her, asking whether she is married or not? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Sally Nugent’s partner?

Sally Nugent is married, however, her husband’s name is not known. The 51-year-old previously confirmed she was married and has one child, a son. On social media, she remains tight-lipped when it comes to her private life, and keeps her posts focused on work. Her BBC Breakfast profile page states : “Sally is married with one child - a football and rugby mad boy.”

As a result, there are no photos of her family and she has never revealed her son’s name or age. She was spotted with several young children while sledding in 2019 in an Instagram post, but NationalWorld cannot independently verify who is featured in the video.

Opening up during an interview with Express’ S Magazine in 2018, she explained, “When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London.”

However in February 2021, eagle-eyed social media users spotted what appeared to be a wedding photograph in the background of her Twitter post. There is no confirmation in regards to whether this was indeed her own wedding. She is seen sitting on the stairs in her home with a celebratory drink in her hand as she thanked the Royal Television Society after winning the Scoop of the Year award for the important Free School Meals story.

In the past, Nugent has shared photos of her pet dog, a Cavapoo called Sadie who has her own Instagram account. However, the account has been inactive since 2018. She has posted videos of Sadie from her own account in more recent days, enjoying the snow.

Who are the BBC Breakfast team?

Jon Kay is now the new regular presenter with Nugent on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, replacing Dan Walker, who had hosted the morning show since 2016. He was recently seen ‘leaving’ the show, as he takes a much-needed break over Christmas. Star Naga Munchetty is regularly seen on the show with co-host Charlie Stayt.

