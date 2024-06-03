Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just 10 days ago, Farage said he would not stand as a Reform UK candidate in the contest.

Rishi Sunak faces a new electoral challenge as Nigel Farage announced his candidacy for Reform UK in the General Election. Farage revealed he will contest Clacton, Essex, and will also take over as the party's leader.

Speaking at a press conference in London to confirm his U-turn, Mr Farage said: “Difficult though it is, I can’t let down those millions of people, I simply can’t do it, it’d be wrong.

“So I have decided I’ve changed my mind, it’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness, it could potentially be a sign of strength. So I am going to stand in this election.”

Farage has stood – and failed – seven times to gain election as an MP. On 23 May, he said he would focus on getting Donald Trump re-elected as US president rather than stand as a Reform UK candidate in the 4 July contest.

He said he could not campaign both nationally and for one constituency in the six-week timeframe, and suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had used “first mover advantage” with the announcement.

Farage is a controversial figure in British politics, perhaps best known for his role in the Brexit campaign and as the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP). Here is everything you need to know about him.

Is Nigel Farage posh?

Farage was born on 3 April 1964, in Farnborough, Kent. His father, Guy Justus Oscar Farage, was a stockbroker, and his family was well-established in the financial sector, a background that afforded Farage a comfortable upbringing.

He attended Dulwich College, a prestigious independent school in South London, known for producing many notable alumni. After finishing his schooling, Farage did not attend university.

Instead, he followed in his father's footsteps and entered the world of finance, starting his career as a commodities trader in the City of London.

This experience in the financial sector would later influence his political views, particularly his advocacy for deregulation and his scepticism of the European Union's economic policies.

Time with UKIP

Farage's political career began in the early 1990s. Initially, he was a member of the Conservative Party, but he became increasingly disillusioned with the party's stance on the European Union.

In 1992, after the signing of the Maastricht Treaty, which further integrated the UK into the EU, Farage left the Conservative Party. He joined the newly formed UKIP, a political party dedicated to withdrawing the UK from the EU.

Farage quickly became one of UKIP's most prominent members, and in 1999, he was elected as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South East England, a position he held until 2020.

As an MEP, Farage was known for his fiery speeches and his staunch opposition to the EU, often making headlines with his outspoken criticisms of EU leaders and policies.

Farage's rise to national prominence came as UKIP gained traction in British politics. He served as the leader of the party from 2006 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2016, and under his leadership, UKIP shifted from being a fringe party to a more mainstream presence.

Farage led UKIP to victory in the 2014 European Parliament elections, where the party won the most seats of any UK party, the first time in over a century that a party other than the Conservatives or Labour had won a national election in the UK.

Views on Brexit

Farage was a leading figure in the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union, often clashing with political opponents and generating widespread media coverage.

In the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum, Farage was a prominent voice in the "Leave" campaign, known for his memorable and sometimes controversial campaign tactics, including the infamous "Breaking Point" poster.

The poster was criticised for its depiction of migrants, with many drawing comparisons between it and Nazi propaganda from the 1930s and 1940s, which also used images of large groups of people to incite fear and hatred.

Despite the controversy, the "Leave" campaign succeeded. Farage resigned as leader of UKIP in July 2016, shortly after the referendum, stating that his political ambition had been achieved, and expressing a desire to step back from frontline politics.

However, in 2019, frustrated with the perceived slow progress of Brexit under Theresa May, Farage launched the Brexit Party, aimed to pressure the government to deliver on the referendum result and provide an alternative to voters dissatisfied with the Tories..

Following the UK's formal exit from the EU, the Brexit Party was rebranded as Reform UK in January 2021, reflecteing a broader political agenda beyond Brexit, focusing on reforming the UK's political system and advocating for a range of domestic policies.

Farage initially led Reform UK, but in March 2021, he stepped down from the leadership position, assuming the role of honorary president, a move seen as a step back from day-to-day political involvement.

‘Inflammatory language’

Nigel Farage is no stranger to controversy, and his outspoken nature has made him a polarising figure. Critics have accused him of promoting xenophobia and racism, particularly in relation to his comments about immigration and multiculturalism.

Farage has also faced criticism for his connections to various right-wing figures and movements. In particular, his support for Donald Trump and his appearances on American conservative media have raised eyebrows.

Just recently, a BBC News presenter apologised after she accused Farage of using “customary inflammatory language”. Geeta Guru-murthy made the comment after a clip of Farage speaking at a Reform event was shown on BBC News.

She later apologised and said this “didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality”. Farage said he was quoting the Polish prime minister Donald Tusk when he said “aggressive young males” were coming into Poland.

Who is his partner?

Farage has been married twice. His first marriage was to Gráinne Hayes, an Irish nurse, in 1988. The couple had two children together but divorced in 1997.

Farage's second marriage was to Kirsten Mehr, a German national, in 1999. They have two children together, but separated in 2017, although they remain legally married. Farage once employed Mehr as his parliamentary secretary, saying "nobody else could do that job".

Could he make a return?

While Farage has stepped back from formal political roles, his retirement from politics remains ambiguous. He continues to be a prominent media personality, commentator and public speaker, frequently addressing political issues and participating in debates.

Speculation about his return to active politics, particularly in the context of a general election, persists.