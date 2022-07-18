If the government loses the vote, it could trigger a general election

Boris Johnson’s government will today (18 July) face a vote of confidence after the Prime Minister suprisingly tabled the motion himself in Parliament last week.

This comes amid renewed calls for Mr Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker leader.

The Prime Minister is set to step down on 5 September, when a new Conservative Party leader will be elected.

If the Government loses the vote, it would almost certainly trigger a general election - but this seems unlikely at present.

The Labour Party initially sought a confidence vote after Mr Johnson announced he would stay on as leader of the Conservatives until his successor is decided upon in the autumn.

But Mr Johnson’s government refused to accept the wording of the motion put forward by Labour.

The initial motion expressed no confidence in the Government and effectively forced Tory MPs to state their confidence in the Prime Minister if they wanted to avoid a general election.

As a result, ministers tabled a motion of their own after House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans told the two parties to resolve the matter.

So, what is a no confidence vote, when is it happening, and what happens if the government loses?

What is a no confidence vote?

A motion of no confidence is a statement or vote about whether a person in a position of responsibility is still deemed fit to hold that position.

This may take place because they are considered inadequate in some aspect of the role, they have failed to carry out their obligations, or they have made decisions that other members feel to be detrimental.

It needs a simple majority to pass - so it only requires one more MP to vote in favour of it than those who oppose it.

Mr Johnson previously faced a vote of no confidence in June, which he won by 211 to 148.

What happens if the government loses?

If the government wins the no confidence motion, it carries on as before.

If the government loses the vote however, convention says that either the monarch must invite another leader to form a government or a snap general election is called.

But in order for the confidence vote to be lost, a significant number of Tory MPs would need to vote against it, or at least abstain - which is an unlikely scenario given that Mr Johnson has already resigned.

Despite the revolt against his leadership two weeks ago, Tories are set to back the Prime Minister while focus turns to the increasingly heated battle for leadership being waged between Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

What has been said about the vote?

A Government spokesperson said: "Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the Government in keeping with convention, however, they chose not to.

"To remedy this, we are tabling a motion which gives the House [of Commons] the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the Government.

"The Government will always allow time for appropriate House matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people’s everyday lives."

Meanwhile, Labour have launched an attack at Mr Johnson and his Government after the Prime Minister skipped an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday (16 July) to host a party at his country estate Chequers.

The meeting was held to prepare for the record-high temperatures that the UK will see this week.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The public will have no confidence in this zombie Conservative government responding swiftly and decisively to this national emergency as the disgraced prime minister prepares to party while Britain boils.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse, who chaired the meeting about the heatwave, claimed it was unfair to criticise Mr Johnson as he had been fully briefed on the situation.

What time is the vote happening?

The no confidence vote is scheduled to take place at 10pm this evening (18 July).

Mr Johnson was expected to open the debate - but it is not clear whether he will do so anymore.

Ahead of the vote, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who has tabled an amendment demanding Mr Johnson resign immediately, said: “Conservatives MPs have the chance to show they are listening to the people by getting rid of this failing Prime Minister.