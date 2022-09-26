Russia, Norway and Singapore have sovereign wealth funds like the one the shadow chancellor would like to create for the UK

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the more eye-catching policies revealed by the shadow chancellor was a plan to create a ‘national wealth fund’. But what does this mean - and how does Labour say it would work? Here’s what you need to know.

Labour would use the National Wealth Fund to invest in green projects, like wind farms (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What is a National Wealth Fund?

A sovereign wealth fund - or a ‘National Wealth Fund’, as Labour has called it - is a state-owned investment fund. While we currently haven’t got one here in the UK, the idea of a national wealth fund is not a new one.

Countries like Russia, Norway and Singapore all have their own versions of a wealth fund, with the idea being that they take profits from investments or state surpluses and put them towards public infrastructure or spending.

Vladimir Putin has used Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to prop up its economy in the wake of Western sanctions (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In the case of Norway, the fund has used surplus revenues from the country’s energy and fuel sector - it is a major oil and gas producer, supplying the UK with around half of its gas imports - to invest in stocks, real estate and sovereign debt. The profits from these investments are then put towards pensions and the welfare state.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund is the biggest in the world, holding more than $1 trillion in assets.

Russia’s wealth fund is derived solely from oil and gas revenues - its energy production companies, like Gazprom, being state-controlled - and is used as more of a ‘rainy day’ piggy bank.

It has been used in recent months to prop up the Russian economy after the West imposed sanctions on the state for its invasion of Ukraine.

Singapore’s fund has used its foreign reserves - these being currencies like the dollar and the pound - to invest in the markets with the aim of growing their value above the global rate of inflation.

The city state’s fund is used to supplement its annual budget, while also acting as a buffer against any global downturns.

While sovereign wealth funds can be a way of making a country and its citizens more prosperous, concerns have been raised about how they are used. For example, they could be used to target sensitive industries in foreign countries.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is partly used to supplement its annual budget (image: AFP/Getty Images)

How would Labour’s National Wealth Fund work?

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to set up a National Wealth Fund (NWF) if Labour gets into power at the next general election. She said the NWF would “build British industry” by investing in green projects of national significance, like battery factories.

The British public would then retain a stake in these projects, with the aim being that they would provide a return to the taxpayer. Exactly how the profits from these investments would be used has not been outlined.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has outlined Labour’s plan for a National Wealth Fund (image: Getty Images)

The plan would form part of Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan - announced last year - and would receive an initial £8.3 billion that would then be invested in a bid to generate returns for the taxpayer.

According to the PA news agency, it is likely to be modelled on the wealth funds of Norway and Singapore.