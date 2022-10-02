The Prime Minister has faced a tough interview with BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg as the embattled Tory leader continues to face criticism for her mini budget

Liz Truss addresses Conservative Party Conference for the first time as Prime Minister this week (image: Getty Images)

Things have not been made better by the Tory leader’s public appearances. A series of BBC local radio interviews and a headline interview with Laura Kuenssberg have seen the PM struggle to make a coherent case for her policies.

It comes as key Conservative figures, like Liz Truss’s former leadership rival Rishi Sunak and her predecessor Boris Johnson, are giving the party’s annual political gettogether a miss.

Conservative Party Conference has started under a cloud as Liz Truss continues to face criticism (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The situation means the embattled PM will be looking to steady the ship at her Birmingham event. So, when is the Conservative leader’s speech due to take place?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where is Conservative Party Conference?

The Conservatives alternate the location of their party conference between the Manchester Central Convention Complex and Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC).

In 2022, it is Birmingham’s turn to host the event. However, there have been major logistical issues at the annual conference as train strikes hit the national rail network the day before it started (1 October) and will also take place on the day it finishes (5 October).

When is Liz Truss speech at Conservative Party Conference?

Liz Truss’s Conservative Party Conference speeches have become must-watch events since her bizarre 2014 speech, in which she laughed at her own gags and delightedly announced she was heading to China to open up new pork markets.

Liz Truss’s 2014 Conservative Party Conference speech went viral (image: Getty Images)

People watching this year’s edition in the hope of catching any viral moments may be disappointed, however, as the PM has sought to toughen up her image in recent years.

Ms Truss will be rounding off the Conservative Party Conference with what she hopes will be a speech that not only unites her divided party, but sends a message to the UK public that the government knows what it is doing.

While we do not yet have a firm time for when the Tory leader will take the stage, we know she will be doing so on Wednesday 5 October between 10am and 12pm. Her speech will come in a session titled ‘Getting Britain Moving’ that will also see speeches by party chair Jake Berry and Cabinet Office Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Some Tory MPs are giving the Conservative Party Conference 2022 a miss (image: Getty Images)

How can you watch Conservative Party Conference?

Given the economic uncertainty plaguing the UK and the political turmoil facing Liz Truss, this year’s Conservative Party Conference has become a must-see event.

NationalWorld will be providing full coverage of the biggest stories that come out of the ICC in Birmingham, including Liz Truss’s keynote speech.

