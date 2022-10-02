When is Liz Truss speech at Conservative Party Conference 2022? Timetable for Birmingham event - how to watch
The Prime Minister has faced a tough interview with BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg as the embattled Tory leader continues to face criticism for her mini budget
Liz Truss faces a make or break week at the Conservative Party Conference 2022. The Prime Minister’s tax cuts and trickle down economics agenda continues to face major criticism, after her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget led to major turmoil in the UK economy.
The value of the pound has fallen to record lows against the dollar. Meanwhile, the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prop up pension funds, as the massive government borrowing made necessary by the Truss/Kwarteng tax cuts crashed debt markets.
It has led to Labour gaining a major lead over the Tories in the polls.
Most Popular
Things have not been made better by the Tory leader’s public appearances. A series of BBC local radio interviews and a headline interview with Laura Kuenssberg have seen the PM struggle to make a coherent case for her policies.
Jitters among Tory MPs have only been worsened by Ms Truss pinning responsibility for the controversial cut to the top rate of income tax on her Chancellor, and admitting her Cabinet was not consulted on the change.
Advertisement
It comes as key Conservative figures, like Liz Truss’s former leadership rival Rishi Sunak and her predecessor Boris Johnson, are giving the party’s annual political gettogether a miss.
The situation means the embattled PM will be looking to steady the ship at her Birmingham event. So, when is the Conservative leader’s speech due to take place?
Here’s what you need to know.
Where is Conservative Party Conference?
The Conservatives alternate the location of their party conference between the Manchester Central Convention Complex and Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC).
Advertisement
In 2022, it is Birmingham’s turn to host the event. However, there have been major logistical issues at the annual conference as train strikes hit the national rail network the day before it started (1 October) and will also take place on the day it finishes (5 October).
When is Liz Truss speech at Conservative Party Conference?
Liz Truss’s Conservative Party Conference speeches have become must-watch events since her bizarre 2014 speech, in which she laughed at her own gags and delightedly announced she was heading to China to open up new pork markets.
People watching this year’s edition in the hope of catching any viral moments may be disappointed, however, as the PM has sought to toughen up her image in recent years.
Advertisement
Ms Truss will be rounding off the Conservative Party Conference with what she hopes will be a speech that not only unites her divided party, but sends a message to the UK public that the government knows what it is doing.
While we do not yet have a firm time for when the Tory leader will take the stage, we know she will be doing so on Wednesday 5 October between 10am and 12pm. Her speech will come in a session titled ‘Getting Britain Moving’ that will also see speeches by party chair Jake Berry and Cabinet Office Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.
How can you watch Conservative Party Conference?
Given the economic uncertainty plaguing the UK and the political turmoil facing Liz Truss, this year’s Conservative Party Conference has become a must-see event.
NationalWorld will be providing full coverage of the biggest stories that come out of the ICC in Birmingham, including Liz Truss’s keynote speech.
Advertisement
If you would like to watch the event live, the BBC and Sky News will be showing major speeches across their networks. The Conservative Party is also likely to livestream some of the action from its social media accounts.