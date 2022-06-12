Bright sunshine and warmer conditions are set to hit the UK

Temperatures in the UK are set to soar next week, with some areas forecast highs of 30C.

But where will it be warm in the UK - and is there any chance of rain?

Temperatures in the UK are set to soar (Photo: Chris Eades/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

What will the weather be like in the UK?

The Met Office forecast for Monday (13 June) said it will be “fine” for England and Wales, with sunny spells.

It will be cloudier in Northern Ireland and Scotland with some light rain in the west, with the chance of a heavier shower in north Scotland.

The outlook for Tuesday (14 June) to Thursday (16 June) said: “Dry with good sunny spells and warming temperatures for much of the UK, becoming very warm in places. The northwest will be cloudier and cooler with some rain at times.”

Towards the end of the week and into the weekend, the Met Office said dry conditions with variable cloud are likely for most, with light but variable winds and warm temperatures to be expected.

It will also be “potentially very warm in the far south”.

Through the weekend, “we can expect higher pressure from the continent to bring sunny and dry weather, particularly in the south,” added the Met Office.

What about next week?

The Met Office forecast towards 25 June said a north-south contrast is likely to emerge “as lower pressure to the northeast may bring showers and generally more unsettled weather to northern regions.”.

Temperatures will be average for most, but warmer in the south, with “possible thundery conditions bringing potentially hot temperatures for southern regions”.

High pressure is also likely to persist and move westwards through this period, which will bring more unsettled and occasionally showery conditions across the UK associated with a northwesterly wind.

What is the long-term forecast?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for 26 June to 10 July said higher pressure is likely to continue throughout this period to the west, while lower pressure may remain in the northeast.

“This will bring generally unsettled weather for most, with the possibility of occasional showers mainly in the northwest, and thundery outbreaks in the south,” the Met Office said.