The House in the Clouds was designed by Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie in 1923

The House in the Clouds is located in Thorpeness, Suffolk. (Getty Images)

It’s a far way from your average home - but the House in the Clouds is currently celebrating its 100 year anniversary.

The unique property was first opened back in 1923 in the county of Suffolk to provide storage for the water supply of the coastal village of Thorpeness. It was described as “a fantasy water town in a fantasy village” by its founder and designer Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie.

The House in the Clouds is today viewed as one of the UK’s most eye-catching and famous buildings and many tourists travel to see it each year. But what is the Thorpeness home used for now and how has it changed over the years. Here is everything you need to know.

What is the House in the Clouds?

The House in the Clouds is a large landmark building based in the coastal village of Thorpeness, Suffolk.

The unique property was constructed by the Braithwaite Engineering Company of London in 1923 with the original intention of providing an adequate storage for a basic water supply for Thorpeness village.

The House in the Clouds overlooks a golf course in Suffolk. (Getty Images)

Glencairn Stuart Ogvilve and F.Forbes Glennie disguised the building as a house, which takes the appearance of a cottage lodged in the trees at 70 ft high. The building had seven bedrooms and two reception rooms in its tower, sitting beneath a 189,000 water tank in the house.

Ogilvie initially referred to the design as the Gazebo but in years to come it became known more commonly as the House in the Clouds. Historian Charlotte de Mille claims the idea for the name came from Ogilvie’s close friend and children’s author Mrs Malcolm Mason.

The House in the Clouds provided water supply to Thorpeness for a total of 56 years, however it was removed in 1979 when the villages joined the mains water supply. he space the tank once occupied is now used as a large gallery.

Can people visit the House in the Clouds?

The House in the Clouds is now a self catering holiday accommodation tailored towards family holidays in England. The building has a total of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a drawing room and a dining room.

Guests are also treated to the finest views in Suffolk from a building at the top of the house. The House in the Clouds overlooks Thorpeness Golf Course, Thorpeness Meare and the sea on the Suffolk Heritage Coast.

How much does it cost to visit The House in the Clouds?

The House in the Clouds is an accommodation which can be reserved at any point during the year and the charges are inclusive of gas, electricity, linen and towels. Prices typically vary from a weekly cost of £2700 to £3900 depending on the time of year.

Here is the full list of prices for The House in the Cottage in 2023. You can make your reservation directly on the website.