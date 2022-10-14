Battersea Power Station has reopened for the first time in nearly four decades

After nearly 40 years of decay, Battersea Power Station has reopened to the public with a brand new look. The project to reopen the iconic building began around 10 years ago and the redevelopment of the landmark has cost around £9 million.

This is the history of Battersea Power Station - and what we can expect it to look like as it officially reopens in London.

Battersea Power Station has reopened for the first time since 1983 (Getty Images)

History of Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station was a working power station located in London which was open from the 1930s until the 1980s. It is best known for providing electricity to some of the English capital’s most important landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Police.

During its peak years, the power station reportedly produced around a fifth of London’s power.

The station first opened in 1933 and came about as a result of London’s increasing population at the end of the 1920s. When the building was first proposed there were a number of protests from locals who believed that the building would be too intrusive, and a risk for polluting local parks.

To address these issues, the London Power Company hired famous architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott to design the exterior. The brick cathedral design style of the exterior section of the building was matched by Art Deco interiors.

The building itself is made up of two power stations which are situated side by side - the A station was completed by 1935 and the B section opened fully in the early 1950s.

Battersea power station pictured in 1933. (Getty Images)

When did Battersea Power Station close?

In 1964, Battersea Power Station experienced a fire on site which had impacted power across large sections of London. The power failure occurred on the same day that BBC Two was set to be launched.

During the 1970s, members of the public began to raise questions about public health, air quality and pollution. As a result of this, station A of Battersea Power Station was closed down in 1975 and, eight years later in 1983, Station B was also terminated.

After its closure in 1983, Battersea Power Station was left unused and gradually decayed over time. The power station was eventually purchased in 2012 by its current shareholders SP Setia, Sime Darby Property and The Employment Provident Fund.

When did Battersea Power Station reopen?

The iconic London landmark reopened to the public for the first time in 39 years on Friday 14 October.

What does Battersea Power Station look like now?

The legendary landmark has been completely transformed over the last 10 years. On the Battersea Power Station website it is described as one of the most exciting and innovative mixed use neighbourhoods in the world and a place where locals, tourists and residents can enjoy a unique blend of shops, bars, restaurants, entertainment, parks and historical spaces.

What to do at Battersea Power Station

The rejuvenated London landmark offers a variety of different facilities for tourists and local residents to see. There is a new shopping destination which includes a range of high end fashion brands, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to coincide with the pre existing attractions at Circus West Village.

The shareholders of the iconic Power Station are also working on building a chimney lift within the facility which is described as offering unrivalled 360 degree views of London’s skylines.